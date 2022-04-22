Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Travis Harrison, 36, of Oxford, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, felony possession of marijuana, failure to signal, no driver’s license.
Theotis Jordan, 66, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of cocaine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Drive 1312 Mooreville woman said a male acquaintance, 41, has been selling items from her yard. She discovered it when several people showed up at her residence to pick up the items they had “bought.” She never gave him permission to sell anything.
A County Road 878 Plantersville woman said sometime within the last few days, her neighbor came onto her property and stole a trail camera. She said it is an ongoing problem. She has filed trespassing charges on him in the past.
A County Road 1400 Mooreville man said three males were trespassing on his property. It is an on-going problem and he has had things stolen in the past. Two suspects were still there when deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Meeks Street woman said there are between eight and 10 dogs running loose in her neighborhood. They get packages off her porch and try to open them. They also drag up items and leave them in her yard. One of her neighbors has two pit bulls that jump at the fence and bark whenever she goes outside. She is scared because they can get out of their fence.
A Barley Courts woman said she let a man take her car in late March to detail it. When he returned the blue Toyota Camry, there was damage to the left rear fender. The man said his girlfriend got upset because he was driving another woman’s car and hit it with a baseball bat.
A Meridian woman said she came to Tupelo to be with her homeless son. She was riding around town with a man, who dropped her off at the North Gloster Walmart so she could walk her dog. He said he would return, but he never did. She said her belongings – clothes, blankets, purse, credit cards and cash – were still his car. Police went to where the woman said the man lived, but it appeared to be vacant.
Calvary Baptist Church said someone stole the catalytic converter from the church van some time over the last week.
The North Gloster Texaco reported a Black male walked into the store around 3:30 p.m. and grabbed a case of Bud Light beer. He walked out of the store without paying, got into a vehicle and drove away.
A man was driving down Coley Road and noticed the rear gate open on an 18-wheeler. He flagged down the driver who turned into an empty parking lot. When he tried to turn into the same parking lot, he hit a guard pole, damaging the front passenger side of his vehicle.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a female was seen on camera trying to leave the store without paying for $157.73 worth of cookware and household items. The confronted the woman and the merchandise was recovered. Police arrived and cited the woman for shoplifting.
