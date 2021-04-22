Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
David Brown, 45, no address given, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Misty Brown, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police DEpartment, credit card fraud.
Summer Collins, 23, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, identity theft.
Jerry Lee Hall, 44, of Houston, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, armed robbery.
Adam Owens, 44, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, two counts of driving under the influence, three counts of driving with a suspended license, no insurance, no tag.
Tavarius Shumpert, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, aggravated assault, armed robbery possession of a weapon by a felon.
Demante Trice, 21, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of cocaine, possession of ecstasy, possession of methamphetamine.
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Ybarra Drive Nettleton man said a male acquaintance came onto his property and stole four car batteries, 10 chrome and alloy car and trailer wheels, and three triple-phase electric motors.
A County Road 598 Plantersville man said someone broke out a back bathroom window to get into his house. The burglar stole an 1880s silver certificate, gold and silver coins, two machetes, plus a suitcase and a rifle case. His security camera captured a picture on a male wearing a blue hoodie standing by the back door with the suitcase and rifle case in his hands.
A Catfish Lane Guntown man said he parked his 14-foot utility trailer at the community center Monday night. When he drove by two evenings later, the black trailer was gone.
Tupelo Police Department
A Burress Circle woman said overnight, someone used a hammer to shatter the windshield of her 2013 Ford Fusion. She thinks her soon to be ex-husband is responsible, The hammer was collected and placed in an evidence bag.
A 4 Seasons Equipment employee said his manager got paperwork that someone was filing an unemployment claim using his name and identity. He said he has always been employed and did not file the fraudulent claim.
A West Main business said someone left a set of keys in the front door. The person had also tied a string from the mailbox to the door handle.
A man said while he was mowing the grass at a Lawndale gas station, someone broke out the back glass of his SUV.
A woman said while she was shopping at Sam's Club, someone keyed her car. There was illegible lettering scratched into the car. She was from out of town and felt someone mistook her car for someone else's.
A Lambard Drive woman said she received a text message from an unknown number. The text included a picture of a girl standing in the woods with her hands taped together and tape over her mouth.
A Kincannon Street man said someone stole his electric string trimmer, gas string trimmer, chain saw and lawnmower.
A woman said she was riding around with friends. They stopped at a convenience store. She left her purse in the car while she went inside to use the bathroom. When she got home later, she noticed her two prescription medications were missing.
A woman said she was pulling into an Ida Street parking lot when a white SUV hit her, damaging the front left bumper of her 2010 Hyundai Sonata. The other vehicle then fled the scene,
A man said he parked on the west side of Cantina Del Sol and walked ahead of his wife to open the door to the restaurant. He heard his wife arguing. When he turned around, he saw a large framed black female assaulting his wife. He shielded his wife and tried to use his phone to video the incident. The female suspect began punching him with a closed fist and snatched his cell phone. He then felt a blow to the back of his head. A large framed black male with a gun told him if he didn't stop he would get shot. The suspects then left in separate vehicles. The wife said when she got out of her car, the female suspect nearly ran over her. The suspect them jumped out of the vehicle and started punching the wife with a closed fist, knocking her to the ground. She said her husband intervened and she saw the male suspect hit him in the head with the pistol.
A woman said she left her GMC Savanna parked outside her West Main Street business. Sometime over the last several weeks, someone stole the catalytic converter off the van.
A Robert Kennedy Drive woman said her sister has been living with her recently. The sister calls her a b----, slams doors and smokes weed. The officer explained the eviction process through justice court.
A South Green Street woman said her Chrome book computer was stolen from either her vehicle or her apartment. She is not exactly sure where it was stolen.
The manager of the Economy Inn on North Gloster said the guests in one room said their television was not working. When he checked, someone had stolen the Xfinity cable box.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.