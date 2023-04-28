The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Gary Barnett, 43, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, driving with a license suspended, no insurance, switched tag.
Brandi Brisbine, 43, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jonathan N. Keeton, 31, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated assault, burglary of a vehicle, possession of stolen property, no driver’s license.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
An Old Payne Place Saltillo woman, 65, said she has been getting messages and texts from an unknown person for about six weeks. She sent the person a $500 gift card. He said it was not enough, he needed $3,000 for his internet. She told him she didn’t have that much money to send him. She got an email saying her account had been hacked and she needed to send him $1,000 in Bitcoin to have the email account reinstated. She did not send him any money.
A County Road 51 Shannon man said his sister’s horse keeps getting out and damaging his property. He said the horse damaged the sewer line going from his trailer to the septic tank and a water hydrant. The man said he owns the land his trailer is on. The enclosure where the horse stays is family land, owned by six heirs. He said the sister has accused him of cutting the fence, but he has not cut the fence.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
