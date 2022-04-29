Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Akeisha Corrie, 47, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, false ID.
Morgan Fisher, 17, of Norcross, Georgia, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, kidnapping, robbery.
Michael Morphis, 36, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, shoplifting, possession of paraphernalia, public intoxication.
Christopher Simon, 38, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 599 Saltillo woman said a German shepherd showed up on her property and won’t leave. The dog is sweet and energetic but more than she can handle.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville man paid a suspect $4,200 in early March to put down a concrete slab. The suspect moved some dirt around but never completed the job. He cannot reach the suspect by text now.
A Jody Drive Tupelo man is in a dispute with his landlord. He said the landlord refuses to give him back his money so he can go.
A County Road 1201 Plantersville man said his son and his wife showed up and entered his house without permission. He told them to leave, but they refused. When deputies arrived, the couple packed a backpack and drove away in a gold van.
The Mooreville Short Stop on Highway 178 said a white male pumped $20.97 worth of gas into a tan or gold van and drove away without paying.
A County Road 417 Guntown woman said someone was flying a drone over the cotton field across the road. She thought it was suspicious and wanted to report it.
A Drive 1634 Saltillo man learned that someone used his name and information to get a loan online with CashNetUSA. When he called to say he never applied for a loan, they told him to get a police report.
The Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on County Road 506 Shannon reported that someone stole the catalytic converter off the church van.
A County Road 1563 Mooreville woman lets her nephew, 34, stay with her and her mother from time to time. Recently, he has been causing problems, accusing his grandmother of keeping a man in her attic. The nephew agreed to sleep in his truck to let things cool down.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 27.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.