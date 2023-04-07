The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Tracy L. Clague, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child endangerment.
Robert James Clayton, 54, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to deliver.
Shawn Ashley Harlow, 41, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Rasheeda Mona Moore, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, embezzlement under contract.
Destinee L. Osborne, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, simple assault by threat.
Jerry Dewayne Rollins, 46, of Fulton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Shafer, 36, of Etta, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Christopher A. Thomas, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, simple assault on a law enforcement officer, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
No reports filed.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
