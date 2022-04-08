Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Landria Letrice Harris, 43, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony child abuse.
Andrew W. Pierce, 62, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, driving under the influence third offense, child endangerment, no child restraint, no insurance, no driver’s license, open container.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Gardner Creek Tupelo woman said her ex-boyfriend is letting her drive his Lincoln MKX. He called and said following an argument with a female acquaintance, she threatened to damage his car. The next morning, the back glass was broken out of the vehicle.
A Palmetto Road man spotted a suspicious white truck at his house on security cameras at 1:30 p.m. and called 911. The driver admitted he had stopped at the wrong address to work on his radio. Deputies asked the man to leave. He did.
A Highway 348 Guntown store employee said while he was helping a customer, a man went behind the counter and stole more than $2,200 from a moneybag under the cash register. The suspect and his girlfriend, who was present at the time, are regular customers of the store and were easily identified by the clerk.
A Golden woman said a male relative stole her 2005 BMW 325 from a Highway 371 Mooreville residence. She said the car had engine damage and did not run well, and the key was burned in a previous house fire.
An Aberdeen man said his Cadillac Escalade had electrical trouble and he was forced to leave it on the side of Highway 45 near the Brewer exit around 9:30 p.m. When he returned the next morning, it was not there. He contacted the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Shannon and Verona police departments. None of the agencies said they had the truck towed.
A County Road 831 Saltillo man said his neighbor lives behind him down a long driveway. The neighbor ran off the drive and got stuck, damaging the man’s yard.
A County Road 1213 Baldwyn man said he has been hearing gunshots from the bridge recently. The shots start around 5 p.m. nearly every day. He is concerned about the safety of his livestock.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said three white males came to his front door around 6:45 p.m. and started assaulting him and his girlfriend. He recognized one suspect. After the assault, the three suspects left.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman was in her house around 9 p.m. when she heard three or four gunshots from the road.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A man said he was at a South Green Street store at 5:45 a.m. when a Nissan Altima backed into his Chevrolet Equinox, damaging the left front bumper. He tried to get the information of the other driver, but she drove away.
A man said he stayed the night at the Clarion Inn with a female acquaintance. The next morning, she said she was going to the front desk to get shampoo so he could shower. She never returned. When he checked his bag, $700 cash was missing.
A Lee County Library employee said a man had been there since 9 a.m. Around 11:30 a.m., he became irate with employees because the computer he was using was running slow. Police told the man he needed to leave and not return.
A woman told police that she had a witness who saw her daughter’s accident four days earlier. The man said he saw a Chevy Tahoe run the red light at South Gloster and Highway 6 and strike the front bumper of the Chevy Impala in the middle of the intersection as the daughter tried to make a left turn on the green arrow.
A Bryan Drive woman said that after leaving one job, she and a former coworker got into a heated exchange on social media. It got to the point where the suspect threatened her physically, saying she would “whoop her (posterior).” After getting the message, she blocked the suspect.
An officer on patrol at 7 p.m. saw an SUV turn off of South Gloster onto Chickasaw Trail. The Jeep Grand Cherokee ran off the road and into a yard before the driver recovered. The man smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. He said he had left a restaurant where he was doing landscaping and had one beer. He failed a field sobriety test and had several outstanding warrants with the Lee County Sheriff’ Office.
A man said a female acquaintance stole $25 from him, but she agreed to meet him at Alibabas on North Green Street to return the money. She didn’t have the money, so they started arguing. He began walking home, and she followed with a hammer in her hand. When he saw she was armed, he reached down and picked up a stick to defend himself. She put the hammer down, picked up a brick and hurled it at him. The brick hit his chin, leaving him bloodied. Police did not find the brick. The female told police she was at Alibabbas when the man walked up stick in hand. He jumped in her car, grabbed her phone and ran to his house. She said she called 911 and followed him. She found her phone outside his house, which is all she wanted.
