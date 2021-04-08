Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Jevon Bell, 24, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Tyrese Ladavior Betts, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of a vehicle.
Matthew Smith, 30, of Cleveland, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Highway 178 Skyline woman said in the past few weeks, they have had two different vehicles wreck in their yard. The wrecks damaged her yard and the tow truck drivers left car parts and debris in the yard.
A County Road 154 Shannon man was notified by BancorpSouth that a credit card had been issued in his name and more than $3,000 had been charged. He said he did not open a new account.
Tupelo Police Department
A West Jackson Street man said his Racove Drive neighbor's digs barked continually through the night. He said this is a recurring issue that has been going on for several months.
A Cardinal Drive man said someone stole his city-issued garbage can.
A woman said as she was leaving the Lowe's parking lot, an unknown female accused her of cutting her off. The suspect followed her to the Urgent Care parking lot, got out of her vehicle, hit the woman in the face and pushed her to the ground. An unknown white male got out of the vehicle and restrained the suspect. The couple got into the blue Toyota 4Runner and left the scene.
A Monument Drive woman said her neighbor curses at and harasses her all the time. Their share a common porch and the neighbor refuses to clean her side.
A Queensgate man said someone stole his Ruger .380 pistol from his SUV. He last saw the pistol in early January.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a female customer intentionally scanned items for less than their true value at the self checkout. When confronted, the suspect ran out the door. The suspect's daughter remained and gave employee's the suspect's name.
A woman said she left her cell phone on the counter at Ollie's and stepped away for a minute. When she returned, it was gone. Her mother said it was taken by a white male with blonde hair. The store manager would not allow police to look at the security video to get a picture of the suspect.
The driver of a Toyota Rav4 hit a light pole on Carnation Street around 3:15 a.m. The driver said he had not been drinking, even though he smelled of alcohol and there were two open pints of whiskey in the front seat area. He was charged with driving under the influence.
A West Main Street woman said someone entered her unlocked car and stole $350 in money orders, $500 in cash, two bank cards and her identification in her wallet. She had no idea who broke into her car but she wanted them caught.
A man said he was driving a company vehicle eastbound on Interstate 22 just west of McCullough Boulevard. He didn't realize he was so close to the edge of the road, but his passenger side mirror struck a broken down vehicle that was left on the shoulder of the road.
A man said his security camera showed a black male in an older white Ford Ranger stopping at the North Gloster building he uses for storage. The suspect stole an old car rim, an old basketball goal and an engine cradle. He said the items had no value to him, but he wanted police to know of the theft.
A man said he left a Stihl string trimmer, Stihl edger and a Stihl backpack blower in the back of his pickup parked behind a West Main business. When it started raining around 2 p.m., he went to cover the tools and noticed the items, worth $1,100, were missing.
An officer saw a bicyclist nearly get hit by several cars as he crossed North Gloster near Leake Street. He made contact with the man behind the Dollar General and learned he had an outstanding warrant with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
A man said he swerved to miss a deer and ran off Countrywood Cove and got stuck in a yard around 10:45 p.m. The driver's speech was slurred and he had difficulty standing. He was charged with public intoxication.
A Lane Furniture employee parked his car in the back parking lot of the Belden plant. When he got ready to leave work, he heard something dragging. He checked under the car and the catalytic converter was missing.
