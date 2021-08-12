Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Union Avenue woman said that she left her car on the side of Highway 45 because it had broken down. When she returned to her car, it had been broken into and a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, $700 and some medication had been stolen.
A County Road 599 Saltillo man said his blue 2013 Chevrolet Malibu had broken down and he parked it at a friend's house on County Road 2254. The man said that he and friend had recently made an agreement that he could take over payments for the car and asked that he put the car in his name.
The man said that a friend told him that he had taken the car to a scrap yard.
A County Road 1349 man said a man was walking a motorcycle down the road by his house and walked it onto another man's property. The man said the white male asked the property owner if he could leave it momentarily while he went to get something to make it run. The man believed the bike may have been stolen so he called 911. A deputy arrived, ran the vehicle identification number on the motorcycle, and it did not come back as a stolen vehicle.
A Mitchell Road Tupelo woman said that someone stole her black Smith & Wesson M&P380 Shield EZ pistol from her home. The woman said she had a few people at her home throughout the weekend.
The owner of a Chevron gas station said that a man showed up at his business upset. The store owner said the man was disturbing his business by yelling, cursing and threw food at him. He said the man's actions were scaring customers away.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man said a white male driving a maroon Ford Ranger drove past him and fired a shot from a pistol onto the ground. The said the suspect did not shoot at anyone or in the direction of anyone. The man said he believes the suspect is on drugs and is tired of him "acting like a fool."
An Aberdeen man said he was leaving his job at Tecumseh Products in Verona when he noticed his Highpoint 9mm handgun was missing from the glovebox of his 2006 Honda Accord. No damage was reported on the vehicle because the doors were unlocked.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man said that he recently picked up a camper for a woman in Mantachie. The man said that he had an agreement with the woman to move the camper for $275 and to store the camper at his home for $30 a day. The man said the woman has not paid him and it seems like she may not come get camper. The man said he wants the camper removed off his property.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman was traveling on West Main Street in the turning lane in front of O'Reilly's. The woman said the suspect pulled out from the parking lot into the turning lane, cutting her off as she was turning, and then pulled into another parking lot. The woman said she continued to drive straight, and the suspect started driving beside her. The suspect then swerved their car toward her, causing her to swerve to the right to keep from crashing. The woman began to take pictures of the incident, and the suspect sped off.
Officers responded to a report of a burglary of an automobile at a residence on Wilson Street. When the officer arrived, they spoke with a man who said that he last saw his 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun in his 2019 Black Chevy 3500. The man said that he left his vehicle unlocked the night before.
Officers responded to 960 West Main Street, Kroger, in regards to a suspicious person. When the officer arrived, a woman said that she was stopped in traffic on West Main Street when a man riding a bicycle approached her asking her for money. The woman said that when she denied giving money to him, he began to yell at her. The woman said she has had multiple encounters with him and that he makes her uncomfortable.
Officers responded to a residence on Hibner Street in regards to theft. When the officer arrived, a woman reported that her trash can had been stolen from her home.
A Kroger employee that two females stole more than $600 worth of merchandise from the store. The workers said the two had been walking around the store for approximately 25 minutes before they walked out with the merchandise.
Officers responded to Lumpkin Apartments in regards to a simple assault. When they arrived, a woman said a neighbor came to her apartment and irately accused her son of destroying his property. A small crowed gathered at the time of the argument and as he walked onto the parking lot. The woman said the man raised his shirt to indicate that he had a firearm, displaying it towards her and the crowd. The man then left the area.
Officers responded to a report of a shoplifter at City Thrift on West Main Street. When the officer arrived, it was reported that the suspect would be in the parking lot in a gray Grand Marquis. The officer spoke with friend of the suspect and they said they were unaware that their friend had stolen anything. The store manager said that the cashiers saw the suspect leave the store with a stolen duffle bag full of unknown items. Officers searched behind the building and surrounding area but were unable to locate the suspect.
Officers were called to the intersection of Jackson and Gloster Street for a report of harassment. A man had reported that a person had been following him due to an ex-girlfriend relation. The officer trailed the man to his home to ensure his safety. When they arrived to his home, the windshield of his 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche had been busted out.
