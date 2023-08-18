The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Stephanie Denise Belk, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, cyberstalking.
Emmanuel Coleman, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II drug, tint violation, no insurance.
Sherman Anthony Culp, 58, of Sherman, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony shoplifting, trespassing, petite larceny, possession of paraphernalia, public intoxication.
Mandalee Nichols, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, disturbance of a business, possession of paraphernalia, public intoxication.
Dallas Wayne White, 25, of Blue Mountain, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, armed robbery.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 890, Tupelo, woman said her smoke detector went off at 4:45 a.m., and she noticed the hallway was filled with smoke. She called 911. The fire department responded and discovered the dryer vent was stopped up and causing the smoke. There was no damage to the house.
A County Road 41, Tupelo, man returned home around 5 p.m. and found his neighbor’s nine brown-and-red pigs were on his property, rutting up his yard. He said this has been an ongoing issue for three or four weeks. He did not know the name of the pigs' owner the address from which they came.
A County Road 1498, Tupelo, woman returned home to find a package of medical supplies on her porch had been damaged. It looked like a dog had chewed on the CPAP mask. Parts of the packaging were scattered throughout the front yard. She said they have been having problems with a black-and-white Lab showing up on their property. She said her husband has run the dog off several times.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
