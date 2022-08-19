Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Melvin Bean, 58, of Houlka, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony capias warrant.
Amber Crider, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Curtis Ellis, 51, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Patricia Flakes, 42, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Leopoldo Gomez, 38, of Los Angeles, California, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, suspended driver’s license, tailgating, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Meghan Henley, 32, of Corinth, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Rana Jarrod Owens, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Michael Smith, 42, of Belden, was arrested by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, promoting prostitution.
Justin Spencer, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, sexual battery.
Shaun Michael Weaver, 47, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Damarcus Williams, 25, of Shannon, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman said a mixed-breed dog has been hanging around her house lately. The dog is not aggressive but has been destroying her newspapers daily. She has not given the dog food or water and believes its owner lives close by.
A Little Turkey Trail Tupelo woman said her ex-boyfriend destroyed her Sharp 50-inch television and a glass TV stand.
A female employee at Style Line Furniture in Verona said a male employee made a threatening comment, and she reported it to management. The suspect clocked out and tried to walk around the managers. They told the man he needed to leave, but he didn’t need to go in the woman’s direction. Instead, he charged the woman and “chokeslammed” her to the ground.
A County Road 300 Shannon woman said someone spray painted her car and broke the front windshield. She thinks her boyfriend is responsible.
The owner of the Highway 348 Guntown storage units said one of the renters is not locking the gate back. He thinks it is one female who is behind on her payments and has been sleeping there. They caught her running out of it and saw a bed set up inside.
A male customer ordered food from the Tin Top Cafe on Highway 178 in Mooreville and attempted to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill. The clerk kept the bill and turned it over to authorities.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
U-Haul on East Main Street said a man rented a vehicle on July 12 and was supposed to return it the next day. More than a month later, the man has still not returned the vehicle. They said they have had issues in the past with him not returning property.
A Lafayette Street woman was attempting to buy a 1999 Toyota Tacoma off Facebook from a woman who supposedly lived on an Air Force Base in Montana. She made a $2,800 deposit to a Bitcoin account but has not been able to retrieve the vehicle or get her money back. She contacted Facebook, and they told her it was a scam.
A man said he did some remodeling for a Joanne Street woman who sued him saying the job was not done. The judge ruled in his favor. As they were leaving city court, she allegedly said, “This I not over. I’m from the street and my brothers are too. Don’t hide.” He told her, “I never hide. I ride my bike every day.”
A McCullough Boulevard woman said her baby's father hacked her phone, which is on his account. She reset the phone to factory settings and returned it to AT&T, but he is still able to get onto her social media accounts.
An employee at Candlewood Suites on North Gloster found a .22-caliber revolver in a room. Records show only three guests have been in the room since May. The gun had not been reported stolen.
A Patterson Drive man said that, overnight, someone hit his Volkswagen Jetta that was parked in the street.
Police were called to the food court at the hospital at 8:30 a.m. because a couple was trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. They had no other money and appeared to be homeless. An employee behind them paid for their meal. The fake bill was turned over to police.
A West Main Street chicken wing restaurant said a Waste Management truck hit a utility wire attached to the building and ripped the siding off the building. The incident was caught on security camera.
A woman said a recent credit report said she owed a title loan company more than $3,500. She said she has not borrowed money from that company since 2018. A check revealed an account in her name owed $11,000. She said an employee took out the loan using her name.
A Rankin Boulevard cab company turned over a Taurus 9mm pistol that was found inside a cab in December 2021. The owner held onto the gun thinking the customer would come back for it, but no one ever did.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
