Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Anna Paulette Clark, 31, of Philadelphia, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
William Davis, 37, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, violation of probation.
Zechariah Dickey, 43, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Robert Thomas, 41, no address listed, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Eddie Upton, 34, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, exploitation of a vulnerable adult, possession of a firearm by a felon, speeding, driving with a suspended license.
Randy Hernandez, 36, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jonathan Keeton, 29, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, receiving stolen property.
Daires Wink, 26, of Como, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday and Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman said 6-7 dogs keep coming onto her property causing problems and harassing her Chihuahua and her sister’s small dog. The dogs also tear up her trash.
A Drive 2501 Saltillo man said he was leaving and found a black 2008 Jeep Patriot parked in the middle of his driveway. The car had a key in it and the radio was missing.
An East Garrison woman said an ex-boyfriend lived at her house for a few weeks. When the ex-boyfriend found out the woman’s husband was in the side bedroom of her house, he came over with a gun. He forced his way into the bedroom, displaying the gun. Both men then left, she said. Police found the husband walking down Green Tee Road. He was unaware of the incident the woman described.
A County Road 300 Shannon woman, 76, said a 25-year-old female acquaintance came over and visited for about 30 minutes. She later got a text alert that someone was trying to use her debit card. She looked in her purse, which the visitor sat near, and her card was gone.
A man currently living at a Drive 1309 Tupelo residence said his aunt’s cousin came over and placed an eviction notice on the door. He said the house is part of an estate that is still tied up in the courts and no one has been named over the estate.
A County Road 1534 Tupelo woman said she rents a room to a female. She previously had an altercation with the tenant’s boyfriend. He returned and was disrespectful to her and cursed at her. At one point, he grabbed a pot of boiling water off the stove and was going to throw it on her. A friend jumped in between them and the water splashed back on the boyfriend. The friend then took the man to the hospital.
A man said he dropped his 2010 Dodge Charger off at a County Road 600 repair shop to have some work done. Following the death of the mechanic, the man’s car was no longer at the shop. He called 911 to report the car stolen.
A County Road 401 Shannon man said someone stole his engine lift.
A Star Ridge Road Mooreville woman confronted her 17-year-old son about beer in his vehicle. She said it was not OK to have alcohol at her house. He started yelling, stomping and broke her bedroom door frame.
A County Road 830 Plantersville man said two black males in a green truck came to his house while he was not there and stole a 5,000-watt generator. The suspects told a witness they bought the item from a man who used to live at the residence, until he was arrested.
The North Auburn Grocery has banned a man from the store. The suspect tried to enter around 3:30 p.m. When he was denied access, he started cursing and caused a disturbance.
A Tupelo man said his grandparents have his Sig Sauer pistol and will not return it. He said he bought it in his name. They told him they would sell it for him. He said he has lived at the County Road 900 Tupelo address.
A County Road 900 Tupelo woman said her ex-boyfriend has trespassed and is harassing her by phone and text. He has been trying to get her to return a 9mm pistol that he gave her in April. She said he called her five times today. While the deputy was taking the report, the suspect tried to call 20 times back to back.
A woman said while she was at the Auburn Road Dollar General, she was harassed by a 25-year-old white male. The suspect, who she has had issues with at the store in the past, followed and harassed her in the store. As she paid for her items, he was so close behind her she could feel him breathing down her neck.
A County Road 1203 Nettleton woman said her ex-boyfriend broke into her house through the carport window after 2 a.m. He picked up a knife from the kitchen and walked into the living room where the woman and her daughter were asleep on the couch. He stabbed the couch and started screaming and yelling at her. The woman grabbed her child and fled to house to call 911. The suspect broke six windows and destroyed her cell phone before leaving.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman said while she was inside the South Gloster Walmart, someone keyed the hood of her car. The report said the scratches on the 2013 Honda Accord appeared to form a word, but did not specify what word it was.
A Fulton woman said she came to Tupelo Aug. 13 to run errands in the mall area. When she got ready to leave, her 2021 GMC Terrain began to have troubles and was towed to a repair shop. The mechanic told her someone had stolen her catalytic converter.
The Presbyterian Church on Jefferson Street reported a motorist drove into a line of garbage cans, "resulting in one can suffering disabling damage."
A Clawood Drive woman said somebody stole her city-issued garbage can. She was told to get a police report in order to get a replacement.
A North Eason Boulevard trucking company said during the night, someone stole the catalytic converters off four vehicles belonging to employees.
The manager of a North Gloster motel said a Cadillac Escalade hit a guest's 2006 Toyota Avalon, damaging the driver's side mirror. The suspect then drove away without stopping.
An O'Charley's employee said someone stole $50 and 15 prescription Percocet tablets from her purse. The security cameras showed a male coworker getting into her purse. He was fired and she wanted to press charges.
A Garfield Street woman said someone entered her truck and stole a black washer off her oxygen tank. She said the truck was locked and there was no sign of forced entry.
An employee at Savings Oil on East Main said she carded a customer and refused to accept the identification because it was expired. The man got upset and left. He returned later and slashed a tire on the clerk's car.
A man said he was stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of Coley Road and West Jackson Street. While waiting for the light to change, he was rear-ended by a silver Toyota 4Runner causing minor damage. A middle-aged white female with blond hair got out of the Toyota and asked if he was OK. When he said he was fine, she got back in her SUV and drove away.
A 20-year-old woman said she got into a white Dodge Dakota with two guys to go buy marijuana. They stopped at a North Gloster store around 7 p.m. so she could buy gas for the truck. When she went inside the store, the guys stole $500 and her prescription Xanax from her purse. They threw the purse out the truck window as they drove off. She was not certain of the guys' names but thinks they are from Mooreville.
An employee of Savings Oil on West Main said a customer found a plastic bag containing a green leafy substance on the ground by a gas pump. They called 911 and turned the suspected marijuana over to police.
