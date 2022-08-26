Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Dustin Jason Fair, 32, of Belden, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony fleeing, possession of a weapon by a felon.
Lamarcus O. Garrett, 32, of New Albany, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a commercial building.
Christopher L. Griffin, 37, of Blue Mountain, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a commercial building.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1900 Saltillo man saw a female acquaintance standing in his driveway by a vehicle. He told her to leave. They have had a problem recently with the suspect trespassing in the area.
A property manager said someone broke into a County Road 598 Plantersville house and pulled the copper wire out of the walls and stole outlets and an air handler unit. There was damage to the drywall and the sliding glass door was shattered.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo woman said her grandson and his girlfriend live with her. As the woman was walking to her bedroom, the girlfriend grabbed her and shoved her. She added that they threaten her, saying they will put her in a nursing home. She called 911 because she wants them to move out.
A woman said she bought a camper and placed it on a County Road 878 Plantersville property. A friend called and said it had been stolen. Her brother and his wife were storing items in the camper.
A County Road 598 Plantersville woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up to get his belongings. She did not know his new girlfriend came with him. The two females got into a verbal altercation because she did not want the other woman on her property.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Joyner Avenue man called police after his wife found a handgun. Police examined the weapon, which turned out to be a BB pistol.
A McCullough Boulevard convenience store manager said the Monday deposit was short. A review of the security cameras showed a female employee getting change for a $100 bill. She put the smaller bills in the register and put the $100 bill in her pocket. When confronted, the employee admitted the theft, returned the money and was terminated.
An Audubon Drive woman said her daughter let their dog out around 7 p.m. and a short time later reported the dog was missing. Since it is a white Corgi, the woman feels the dog was stolen.
A Bickerstaff Street woman said the man she is dating texted, threatening to hurt her. He has visited her home several times without permission. He texted texted telling her to go ahead and call the police, because she was going to get hurt.
Police were called to Belden for a disoriented woman walking in the road around 8:30 p.m. Officers found the woman laying on the grass near the intersection of Endville Road and Belden Pike. Her speech was extremely slurred, and she smelled of alcohol. She was charged with public intoxication and was taken to the county jail.
A Joyner Avenue man received a “strange long text” tonight from his next-door neighbor, who wanted to fight him if he continues talking to the neighbor’s ex-wife. The man said he doesn’t know and has never met the ex-wife in question.
