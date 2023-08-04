The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 2 p.m.
Malcolm J. Carruthers, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm within the city limits, possession of marijuana.
Casey Perez Gaston, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, speeding, no license, no seat belt, no insurance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Cornelius Fitzgerald Hughes 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, simple assault on a minor, trespassing.
Brandon Paul Westmoreland, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Tunica County car dealer said someone stole his 18-foot car hauler trailer on July 11. Since then, the trailer has pinged all across the South, including in Atlanta, Georgia. He said it has pinged at a West Garrison Drive address since last night, so he called the sheriff’s office. A deputy checked West Garrison and the surrounding area but did not locate the trailer.
A County Road 300, Shannon, man said he walked outside around 4:30 p.m. and heard gun shots. He called 911 to make sure law enforcement was aware of it.
A County Road 506, Shannon, woman said her dogs were in their outside kennel and started barking around 11:30 p.m. She got scared thinking someone might be outside and called 911. When the deputy arrived, the two dogs were out of the kennel, running loose in the yard but not barking. He checked the property, and everything appeared to be OK, and nothing appeared to be bothered.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
