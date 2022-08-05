Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Jacky Gasaway, 65, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated assault.
Jontavis Mitchell Davis, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, ran a stop sign.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Bluegill Lane Guntown woman told a couple they needed to leave at 7 a.m. She said they are not family and do not pay rent. She said the man, 34, got angry, “started using the Lord’s name in vain,” and got up in her face. The deputy explained the legal process to evict the couple.
A Pontotoc freight company said someone cut the lock on a trailer parked near the intersection of Graham Drive and Mitchell Road and stole four Can-Am side by sides. The ATVs are worth a total of $74,100.
A man called to report an abandoned vehicle on his County Road 833 Guntown property. Deputies checked and determined the owner of the 2016 Dodge Journey was doing dirt work at an adjoining property. The man said he was good with that.
A clerk at the Chesterville Road Dollar General noticed a two-door Honda parked on the west side of the store around 1:30 p.m. She went out and asked the white couple in their 20s to leave. They refused, so she called 911. She said this has been an ongoing issue with the two suspects. She thinks they are having sex in the car while on store property.
A Blue Springs man said he drove into a ditch off Highway 178 near Sherman Sunday evening. He locked the car and left it. When he returned with a towing company, the 2013 Nissan Altima was gone. He could see where it had been towed. He called all of the surrounding law enforcement agencies and none had towed his car.
A County Road 811 Tupelo couple heard a knock on the door around 11 p.m. The husband found an unknown white female banging on the front door and screaming someone’s name. The 20-something suspect appeared to intoxicated, and was wearing denim shorts and a nude color sports bra. The suspect walked back to the road, got into a GMC pickup and drove away, heading south.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A South Madison Street woman said her boyfriend refused to give her the keys to her own car. The altercation turned physical before he drove off in the car and she called 911.
A woman said overnight, someone vandalized her car that was parked outside a Moore Avenue residence. The windshield has smashed with a large piece of concrete. The suspects had also sprayed it with black paint. She said two females have been stalking her and she has filed charges against them.
A Lockridge Street woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up, beating on the door and making false statements. Earlier in the day he sent threatening text messages. They were a couple for 9 years and have a 14-year-old daughter.
A Mitchell Road woman said she does no drink, smoke or curse. She said she is being harassed by a cursing, alcoholic smoker. She is tired of it and wants the female suspect to stop.
A man parked his tractor trailer at the Love’s Truck Stop on McCullough Boulevard. He aid another tractor trailer backed into his, damaging the right front of the truck. The other driver left the scene.
A man said he picked up a white female named Kay at a Pontotoc gas station. She gave him $20 to carry her to Tupelo. He stopped at the North Gloster Walmart to use the bathroom around 7 p.m. He gave her permission to drive the 2009 Nissan Altima down to the AT&T store. He waited for more than an hour and she never returned.
