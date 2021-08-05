Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Tony Bowers, 30, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, false ID.
Ladarius Buchanan, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two counts of burglary of a vehicle.
Lance Colburn, 39, of Fulton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Alan Estes, 24, no address listed, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell, possession of paraphernalia.
Randy Kelly, 33, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Ryan Mabry, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine.
Charles Simmons, 34, no aggress listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, grand larceny.
Colby Stanford, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two counts of sexual battery.
Katina Vasquez, 48, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, arson.
Michael Walston, 21, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Darius Wren, 36, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of paraphernalia
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Highway 178 Mooreville used car lot reported a man asleep in a black Chevy pickup at 7:30 a.m. The suspect had been blocking the entrance for about an hour. The driver had three active warrants and was carried to the county jail.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man was awakened by members of the fire department, who said a mobile home he owns was on fire. He said there was no power at the trailer, and he thought the fire was intentionally set.
A County Road 1451 Tupelo man said there is a Great Dane and a mixed breed dog roaming the neighborhood and setting off his security system at all hours of the day and night.
A County Road 506 Shannon man met a woman at a bar and brought her home. The woman, 40, stayed two nights, and when she left she took a cell phone belonging to the man’s daughter. The suspect said she would bring the phone back. She has not.
A CDF Boulevard Verona business has been having issues with people going into an unused building and stealing or destroying items. When a truck pulled into the lot, an employee closed and locked the gate to keep the suspects from leaving until deputies arrived.
A County Road 821 Guntown man said someone stole two catalytic converters off his Ford pickup overnight.
A Drive 272 Shannon woman said her daughter’s boyfriend, 26, was causing an altercation. When she told him he had to leave, the suspect grabbed her in the throat area and shoved her. The woman and a 19-year-old male neighbor began hitting the suspect in the head until he ran away.
A Catfish Lane Guntown man said neighbors were playing loud music and revving motorcycles at 1 a.m.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A North Green Street woman said her ex-husband came to her residence and started knocking on her doors and windows. She said he comes over all the time after her children leave and harasses her.
A Maxwell Street woman called to say her son’s prescription glasses needed to be added to the list of property stolen from her unlocked vehicle the day before.
A Lambard Drive woman said someone stole her city-issued garbage can from her open garage.
A North Thomas Street business said an employee asked to drive a company van to Picayune on a Friday. When they had not heard from the man by Wednesday, they called the police. The company needs the van and equipment back because it is their only one.
A woman and a female friend went to a South Gloster restaurant. She said a male employee lifted her shirt on both sides, despite her saying, “No.” After he sat them at an outdoor table, he asked if she was married. He then took her hand and kissed it. She did not report the incidents to the restaurant management.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.
A woman said a female is stalking and harassing her. She said when she pulled up to the hair store, the suspect called her and pulled up as well. The suspect has been trying to fight the woman. She walked over, banged on the hood of the suspect’s car and told her to leave her alone. She said the issue began when the suspect cancelled the woman’s son’s hair appointment with the suspect’s boyfriend.
A man said a female acquaintance told him she could take his $6,000 into the bank and turn it into $12,000. He agreed. He said she took his money into the bank and then left him. The woman told police the man gave her a small amount of money to help her pay bills, and that’s what she did.
A man said he loaned his car to a female acquaintance to she could go to the West Main Walmart a few days ago. She passed out at the Walmart and left in an ambulance. The medic gave the car keys to a male who rode to the store with the woman. The man has been using the car ever since and will not return it.
A Robert Kennedy Drive woman said a verbal altercation with a female neighbor quickly escalated into a physical altercation. The neighbor began to hit her repeatedly in the head and face with closed fists. When the woman’s daughter tried to break up the fight, the neighbor pulled her hair.
A South Canal Street woman said she placed her watch and Publishers Clearing House ring next to the sink before taking a bath and a nap. When she woke up, the ring was gone. She said there is no way she misplaced it. She thinks a female suspect entered the house and stole it.
