The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 33 woman was at the end of her driveway waiting for the school bus. She saw a hunter green Isuzu Rodeo behind the bus. She said she saw the same vehicle around Harrisburg Baptist Church "looking very suspicious."
A County Road 417 Guntown woman said a small brown dog appeared at her residence over the weekend. The stray doesn't appear to be aggressive.
A man was at work when he got notifications about credit card transactions. He called the company and learned a replacement card had been mailed to him. When he checked his mail, he noticed he was missing several items. He went to the Mooreville One Stop where one of the transactions happened, and was told two white males used the card, saying they were picking up items for a friend.
A County Road 54 Shannon woman called 911 because her granddaughter got into a verbal argument with a male subject. They worked it out and he left before deputies arrived.
A West Garrison Road woman said she and her mother, who lives with her, got into a heated argument. After the deputy arrived, the mother agreed to leave the scene to cool down.
A woman said she is selling a Bonnie Farm Circle home. Someone who was looking at the house told her they saw a woman in the kitchen cooking. A deputy went to the house, which was secure and it did not appear anyone had been cooking inside it.
A County Road 300 Shannon woman said she and her husband got into an argument over her purse. She said the altercation never got physical.
Tupelo Police Department
Around 12:30 a.m., a patrolman found a Hyundai Santa Fe on the side of northbound Highway 45 just south of Eason. The tow sticker showed it had been there for five days, so the officer called for a tow truck.
Police were called to a Spicer Drive hotel at 5 a.m. for a suspicious male. The man told police he spent a trillion dollars on a car. The reports did not list what type of car the subject said he owned. The man was told to wait by the garbage can and not move while the officer went to speak to the manager. When the officer came outside, the subject was on the east side of the building walking away. The 33-year-old Hispanic man was arrested, charged with disorderly conduct.
A North Gloster hair salon reported that someone stole a blue and green chair and a circular glass table from the business' patio.
A West Main Walmart employee said a black female tried to shoplift $122.13 worth of baby clothes. The 38-year-old woman was cooperative with police and confessed to her crime. She was taken to the county jail and charged with shoplifting.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.