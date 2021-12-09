Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Jason Cochran, 19, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, burglary of a commercial building.
Travis Pitts, 19, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, burglary of a commercial building.
Amanda Sinningson, 38, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Cassandra White, 36, of Belden, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1498 Auburn man said someone stole his Honda four-wheeler during the night. He found the ATV in a Nunni Trail Lake Piomingo ditch with damage to the front end and left front fender.
A man said he bought a black treadmill from the Trading Post in Mooreville and arraigned to pick it up at a later date. When he returned several days later, an unknown employee told him the item had already been sold. Neither the employee he first met with nor the manager was present at the time.
A Drive 1564 Mooreville woman said someone took her county-issued garbage can.
A County Road 300 Shannon woman said her nephew showed up uninvited beating on the door, yelling and screaming because his girlfriend was there. The girlfriend said he was mad because she left him today. The suspect was told to go back home and to stay off his aunt's property.
Mitchell Distributing said one of their drivers hit the Mooreville Dollar General while delivering beer.
A County Road 1353 Mooreville woman began noticing things on her porch being moved or out of place last summer. Since then, her neighbor has had multiple things stolen. She saw the dust wiped off a window where someone had tried to look into her house. Last night, one of the window screens was removed and leaning up against the house.
A 43-year-old MTD employee said she was on break, smoking and on her phone, when a coworker hit her upside the head with a red lawnmower deck. She said she and the 21-year-old female suspect "have had several issues in the past." The victim was carried to the hospital for medical treatment. The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
A County Road 1970 Guntown man said someone stole a Honda four-wheeler from between two barns. He said it could not be seen from the road. He said he recently evicted someone from a rental property and the tenant knew where the ATV was.
An Indian Hills man came home around 10 p.m. and found an unknown 39-year-old white woman passed out and slumped over the steering wheel of a silver car in his driveway. He woke her, and she thought she was in Sherman. Most of what she said was slurred and incoherent. Saying his car's headlights were bothering her, she turned her car around and left. She was later stopped by deputies and charged with driving under the influence.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
Police responded to a one-vehicle wreck on McCullough Boulevard near Mt. Vernon Road at 1 a.m. A westbound Chevy pickup flipped and scattered beer bottles across the roadway. The driver smelled of alcohol and admitted drinking five beers. He failed the field sobriety test and refused to blow into the Intoxilyzer at the county jail.
A guest at the Wingate Inn on Stone Creek Boulevard said someone tried to break into her vehicle. There were pry marks in the paint around the front passenger window of the 2016 Ford Edge.
A McCullough Boulevard man reported someone stole several pieces of farm equipment. He said they stole a Polaris side-by-side, an inverter generator, a boat motor and the keys to a John Deere 5075E tractor, but not the tractor.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.