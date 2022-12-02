Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Ashley Hand, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Terry Jones, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Hunter Maten, 20, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia.
Christina S. Osborn, 54, of Guntown, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, conspiracy to commit a crime.
Reginald Parker, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of open container.
Bryson Whitfield, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, violation of probation, expired driver’s license, no seat belt.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1820 Saltillo woman said she was backing out of her driveway around 10:30 p.m. when another car, possibly a gold Ford Crown Victoria, hit her 2015 Range Rover and did not stop.
A Euclatubba Road Saltillo woman said there were three horses in her yard and one walked into the road. She feared the horses might get hit by a car.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman said an older model white Dodge pickup pulled up at her house around 3:30 p.m. A man got out and started knocking on the windows and doors. When she pulled up, the man approached her car. She said she had already called 911, and the suspect drove off.
A County Road 811 Saltillo woman said a small black truck with a white passenger door ran off the road and ran over her mailbox around 4:15 p.m. The truck did not stop and continued south.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman saw on her security camera someone shining a light toward her house. She drove down her driveway, shined her headlights at a group of people and yelled at them to leave. She then went back to her house and called 911. When she went back towards the road, the people had left.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
