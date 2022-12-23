Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
• Joshua M. Harrison, 43, of Fulton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
• Garrett Colby Hoffman, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a building.
• Ashley W. Parrish, 44, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, improper equipment – tint violation.
• Corey J. Vangundy, 35, of Denver, Colorado, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A man reported seeing a dog at a Highway 178 Skyline address that didn’t have proper shelter. He did not see it today but was concerned about the dog during the coming cold snap.
A County Road 2350 Baldwyn woman said horses in a nearby pasture do not have adequate shelter. Someone does feed them daily, but she is worried about the horses with the predicted sub-freezing temperatures.
A County Road 652 Saltillo woman got into a verbal argument with her brother’s girlfriend. She told the girlfriend to leave her mother's house. The girlfriend was “disrespectful” and refused to leave. She said this has been an ongoing issue with the suspect.
A Grammer Inc. supervisor said the Laney Road Shannon company had to fire a female employee who showed up for work drunk. The former employee was told to call for a ride and then wait outside to be picked up. Instead, the woman got in her car and drove away.
A West Garrison Street woman said there are several dogs that have been hanging around that she wanted picked up. She admitted she had been feeding the dogs. When the deputy arrived, he found two half-grown dogs and an adult German Shepherd who reportedly had six puppies at a nearby location. He told the woman there is neither a leash law nor a stray dog ordinance in the county and explained the options to her.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman said last week that two pit bull mix dogs showed up on her property and will not leave.
A Colline Rouge Drive Blue Springs man walked outside around 9 p.m. and noticed his 2013 Ford F-150 pickup was gone. He lost the keys two days ago and had $2,000 cash in the truck. While he was looking for his truck, a white truck “came down the road wide open” and his neighbor was chasing it. He did not know who was in the truck or if it had anything to do with his missing truck.
A Tupelo woman said she took her 1996 Chevy pickup to a County Road 1349 Tupelo man in March to have the transmission rebuilt. The mechanic did not respond to her calls or texts. When she went to his house, she discovered her truck was damaged. The side mirror was broken, the battery cables and connection were damaged. The Kenwood CD players had been broken, and a Sony 6-inch door speaker was missing.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo woman said a female relative showed up in her yard asking the woman for her car keys. When she refused, the suspect said she was going to call the Humane Society. She told the suspect to go ahead and call. The suspect then slapped the woman in the face.
An employee at the North Auburn Grocery looked in the parking lot and saw a couple fighting in a car. The man was hitting the woman in the face. By the time deputies arrived, the couple had driven away.
A man was sitting in the parking lot of a Birmingham Ridge Road church around 10 p.m. when a young Black female driving a small silver SUV was recklessly driving up and down the road blowing the horn. He said there were other vehicles also acting suspicious. Deputies said they would patrol the area overnight.
