Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Jonathan Blaylock, 37, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, receiving stolen property.
Summer Collins, 24, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, four counts of credit card fraud.
Shawn Macon, 53, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Highway 178 Mooreville man said a car hit his county-issued garbage can and damaged it. He needed to file a report in order to get a replacement can.
Brown's Grocery on Highway 371 at the Itawamba County line said a white male was outside the store bothering customers. The suspect told a deputy he was waiting for a ride. Shortly thereafter, his ride showed up, and the man left.
A County Road 1199 Plantersville woman said a bulldog showed up at her house. The dog has a collar but no tag. It is not aggressive, but it will not leave because it senses her dog.
A County Road 1205 Plantersville man said there was a green Mitsubishi eclipse in his driveway and the driver was passed out around 4 p.m. The car had a Lee County tag and the back glass was broken out. The driver woke up and drove to a County Road 810 address before deputies arrived.
A County Road 2204 Saltillo woman said a full size white van drove down her long driveway around 5:30 p.m. The vehicle drove beside and then behind her house. It continued on into the woods, then turned around. It drove back down her drive very slowly and headed towards County Road 821 when it pulled out of the drive.
A County Road 823 Saltillo woman got home around 8 p.m. and noticed a few things had been moved around inside the house. The doors and windows were locked and there was no sign of forced entry. Nothing appeared to be taken. Deputies cleared the house and found no one inside.
A Palmetto Road Dollar General employee said a black four-door car made two trips through the parking lot at 9:30 p.m. playing loud music. The car pulled to the side of the building and sat there for about 15 minutes before leaving.
A County Road 488 Shannon woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up after midnight and was knocking on her windows.
A County Road 931 Saltillo woman heard banging on the wall of a neighboring apartment around 1 a.m. and called 911 to get a welfare check on the elderly man next door. Deputies arrived and the man said he was OK.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Nov. 30.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.