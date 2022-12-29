Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Jennifer Lynn Carruthers, 33, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a Schedule I drug.
Juan Jose Garcia, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine.
Christopher Jalen Horton, 27, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence, no insurance, open container.
Gary J. Hughes, 40, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Meltorris Remuntae Johnson, 28, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, accessory after the fact to capital murder, violation of probation.
Alexander Moore, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Julia A. Ray, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A State Park Road man was at work at a County Road 1349 Saltillo location Dec. 26 when his Ford pickup was stolen. A friend said they had seen a suspect driving the man’s truck. He called the suspect, who admitted he had the truck. The suspect said his girlfriend stole the truck, but he would leave it on the side of Highway 45 for the man to retrieve. When the man and deputies arrived, the truck was on the side of the four-lane with the keys inside.
A Mooreville man said while he was at a Little Beaver Trail Tupelo residence, someone stole his 9mm pistol from his car. The FN 509 Tactical pistol is worth $1,200. He believes it was taken by a male acquaintance, who went outside to get his belongings from the car and left a short time later.
A woman said she was on the phone with her daughter and could hear in the background her son in an altercation with his girlfriend. She said it sounded like it turned physical, so she called 911. The girlfriend admitted the suspect was quick to anger but said the altercation never got physical.
A woman said she got into a physical altercation that morning with her boyfriend. She wanted a deputy to meet her at the Mooreville One Stop to get her money from him. While the deputy was filling out the report, the suspect called and said he was no longer in Mooreville. She said she would contact the Fulton Police Department to get an escort to get her stuff from his mother’s house in Fulton.
