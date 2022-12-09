Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Shawn Ashley Harlow, 41, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A landlord said there are around six adults and two children inside his County Road 2156 Saltillo rental property. They also have dogs and have not paid a pet fee. He said that they have damaged the property, although he has not filed an eviction notice. He wanted deputies to escort him to the property so he could take photos. Deputies told him he needed to file the eviction paperwork before they could go inside the house.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said her stepson’s mother keeps driving past her house yelling things out the window. When she saw the suspect in the driveway, she walked outside. The suspect reportedly said, “You are a dead b----. I’m going to kill you.” One time, the suspect drove by waving what appeared to be a gun out the window and yelling, “That b---- right there.” She said the suspect was driving a silver 2012 Hyundai with no tag and only one working brake light.
Ashley Furniture in Saltillo terminated a male employee. As they were escorting him out of the building, the man handed a package to another employee. When management questioned the second employee, he became argumentative and irate, so they called 911. By the time deputies arrived, the second employee had calmed down and the issue had been resolved.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville man got a call saying his ex-wife was at his current wife’s house. When he went to check on her, he saw the ex-wife stick a firearm out the car window as she drove by. He later saw the suspect parked at the intersection of County Road 1409 and Highway 371. The ex-wife still had the gun and fired a single shot in his direction. The shot missed both the man and his truck.
A Presley Drive woman said her doorbell rang twice around 2 p.m. Her daughter looked outside and saw a young white male walking around. When the woman went outside about five minutes later, the suspect was nowhere in sight.
A Green Tee Road woman returned home mid-afternoon and noticed her laundry room door open. When he checked her house, it was torn up and drawers opened. She checked her security system and saw three black males entering the house and looking thorough everything. The only thing that appeared to be stolen was an Xbox game console.
A Chesterville Road woman and her 44-year-old son got into a verbal argument. She has allowed him to live with her but now wants him to leave and move out. Deputies explained that they could not force him to leave, she would need to go through justice court to evict him.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
