Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Teshun Bougard, 25, of New Albany, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for false pretense.
Jaqaysha Clark, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for child endangerment.
Calvin Shell, 64, of Tupelo, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service, capias for rape.
Albert Terrell Woods, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, domestic violence.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1650 Tupelo woman said there was a silver Toyota 4Runner driving up and down the road at 6 a.m. It would turn around in a neighbor’s driveway and just sit there for a few minutes. She said the SUV drove fast at times and slowly at other times.
A Stanley Black & Decker supervisor said a fork lift operator had two accidents yesterday and failed to report either. When the supervisor confronted the man to terminate him, the employee dumped the material he had picked up onto the fork lift. He fled the business before deputies arrived.
A County Road 984 Tupelo man said he and his girlfriend got into a verbal altercation around 8:15 a.m. The folks next door heard the argument and showed up at his door yelling. The neighbor tried to get her boyfriend to fight the man. He said he did not know the neighbors’ names.
A County Road 1349 Auburn woman said a male acquaintance has been texting threats about what will happen if she doesn’t answer his calls. She has already pressed charges against him in this ongoing issue. She said he believes she is seeing someone.
A County Road 811 Tupelo man said a couple came to his residence and stole his Bluetooth speaker. He tried contacting them, but they refuse to answer the phone. He later discovered that the woman used his debit card to order a $160 grill from Amazon.
A County Road 1149 Plantersville woman said her brother stole her pressure washer and her pit bull puppy around 7 a.m. She was asleep but woke up when she heard his truck door close as he was leaving. She said he is mad at her because she would not let him stay at her residence.
A County Road 1453 Tupelo man got a call from a male acquaintance. When he answered, the suspect said if he catches him outside, he’s a dead man. He wanted a report on file in case something happened.
A woman asked for a deputy to escort her to her former County Road 1559 Nettleton house to get clothes. The property owner put the woman’s things out at the end of the driveway. She picked up her belongings and left without incident.
A County Road 3 Shannon woman started cooking and noticed the curtain by the back door was blowing from the wind. She checked, and the backdoor was open. She called 911 and waited for deputies to arrive and check the house to make sure no one was inside. Nothing appeared to be stolen, but she said someone has been getting into her house a lot lately.
A County Road 995 Tupelo woman said someone stole a package off her front porch. She reviewed the doorbell camera and saw a white male take the box containing makeup valued at $105. He drove away in a red Ford pickup.
A County Road 1050 Plantersville woman heard movement in her backyard around 11 p.m. A deputy responded, checked the backyard and the rest of the property and found no one.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.