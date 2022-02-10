Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Terrianna Nesha Driver, 27, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony child neglect.
Barbara J. Glidewell, 27, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of paraphernalia, no driver's license, no headlights.
Brian D. Grice, 21, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony child neglect.
Yvis Trimble, 57, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, driving under the influence third offense.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman said her ex-boyfriend took a jack, tool set and drill from her house when he left the relationship. He did not have permission to take the tools, which are worth $660.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman, 67, said a white male, 45, has been taking mail out of her mailbox. She said he took her food stamp card yesterday, for the second time.
A County Road 1451 Mooreville woman said her neighbor's dogs are aggressive. In recent weeks, the dogs have attacked her dog and killed three of her cats.
The caretaker for an elderly County Road 885 Saltillo man said it appeared someone had been inside the house because clothes were strewn on the floor. She called the homeowner, who said to check for her medication and gun. A check revealed that a .22-caliber revolver and two bottles of prescription medication (anti-seizure and painkillers) were missing. There were no apparent signs of forced entry.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
Police responded to a one-car wreck on Cliff Gookin Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. The car was off the road, on its driver's side, pointing south with the windshield smashed. Medics found the driver walking east and took him to the hospital. The driver, who smelled of alcohol, said he was leaving Mike's Bar when a deer ran out in front of him. He said he hit the deer and the car rolled several times, forcing him to get out through the windshield. He was cited for driving under the influence, no insurance, expired tag and leaving the scene of an accident.
The North Gloster Sonic Drive-in reported that someone threw a brick through the front door overnight. Nothing appeared to be stolen or out of place.
A Lawndale Drive woman said when she walked to her mailbox, the neighbor's dog broke its leash and attacked her. She had minor injuries to her hand. The dog was taken to the animal shelter for a 10-day bite hold.
A woman said while she was at work at a Mattox Street medical clinic, someone entered her car and stole her Louis Vuitton purse, containing her keys, wallet and credit cards. She was not sure if she locked the car.
Police responded to Fox Farm Road for an accident around 8:45 p.m. They found a Ford F-250 had run off the road and the driver was not there. Police contacted the owner. He said he left the truck with some family members and was uncertain who was driving it at the time of the wreck.
A woman said she stopped at the McCullough Boulevard Sonic Drive-in around 9 p.m. She said the waitress took her debit card and kept it a long time. She said the next day, she noticed six charges totaling more than $350 that she did not make or authorize.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.