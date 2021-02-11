Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Robert Hulet, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle
Kelly Stanford, 23, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, false pretense
Brent Stanford, 18, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, false pretense
Michael Woodrell, 37, of Milan, Tennessee, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, trafficking methamphetamine
Cameron Riggins, 21, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of a building
Chris Green, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a Schedule II drug
Cecil Ruff Jr. 54, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug
Jerrin Atkinson, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony eluding
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
An Endville Road man said a large German Shepherd was in his yard acting aggressive. He fears the dog will come back and attack his dog.
A Cades Cove, Guntown, man returned home and found the front door open and the house had been ransacked. Someone stole $5,000 in cash that he had hidden, along with a computer, prescription medication and a security camera. He said only a few people knew of his hiding place.
Lee County deputies were assisting Pontotoc County deputies with a possible stolen car case on County Road 1349 in Tupelo. While Pontotoc law enforcement officials spoke with the female suspect, the Lee County deputy realized the woman’s camper was stolen. A wrecker was called to move the camper.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton man said a neighbor called around 3:30 p.m. and said a Black male in black shorts and a white shirt was trespassing on his land. A deputy walked the property and found no one.
A County Road 1261 Nettleton woman said she saw a Black male wearing blue jeans and a white shirt in the woods near her house around 3:30 p.m. She said the suspect was yelling, cursing and punching trees.
A County Road 931 man said a car lost control, left the roadway and ran into his yard, causing ruts and damages.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said he heard two male voices on his front porch after 3 a.m. He looked out the window and saw a car slowing down as it drove past. After the car left, the two unknown males left the area.
Tupelo Police Department
A Brown Street woman said someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her son's prescription medication overnight. Officers remembered suspect was arrested the night before in possession of the same medicine.
A Brown Street woman said overnight, someone entered her two unlocked vehicles and stole two pistols, one from each car.
A Busylad employee said a man rented a 6-by-12-foot enclosed trailer and was supposed to return it by Feb. 6. When the customer did not return the trailer, the business called police to report it stolen.
A Brown Street man said someone entered his girlfriend's unlocked car overnight and stole $50 cash from the center console.
Police responded to a McCullough Boulevard motel where a woman said her boyfriend was harassing her by banging on the door. She said she was trying to get him evicted from her house, and she went to the hotel to avoid him. He spotted her car and started texting her to come out. While police were present, she went outside and noticed the windshield and driver's window of her car were broken. The boyfriend called and police told him to stay away from the woman and the motel.
A man said he stopped at the Sure Stay Hotel on North Gloster around 10:15 p.m. He left his car unlocked and running while he went inside to see if they had a vacant room. When he stepped back outside minutes later, his 2011 Hyundai Accent was gone.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.