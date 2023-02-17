Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Freddie L. Anderson, 58, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Patrick Smith, 31, of Boyle, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Ianzay Gabriel Trice, 19, of Shannon, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, felony malicious mischief.
Debbie Yeager, 52, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, capias sale of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Bonnie Farm Circle Mooreville woman said her neighbor’s four dogs came over and attacked her dog. She was awoken by the sound of the dogs fighting under her trailer. When she went outside, the two neighbors were chasing the dogs trying to get them to go back home. She said this is an ongoing problem.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville woman said that sometime between December and January, someone stole a ring, bracelet and necklace with pendants. She was not certain when the theft took place or who was responsible.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn woman said she bought her 83-year-old mother a car back in November. She said the mother let a couple who was living with her use the car. The couple in their late 30s use drugs and she did not want them hanging around her mother any more. The mother also said she did not want the couple at her house and was advised what steps she could take legally.
A County Road 1599 Baldwyn woman said her neighbors threatened to have her workers arrested for trespassing, even though they are not on the neighbors’ property. She said they have been having problems with the neighbors over an easement. She said she is having dirt work done for her trailer.
A Highway 348 Blue Springs convenience store manager said a white male customer has been harassing an employee for more than two weeks. For the last two days, he has made racist remarks toward the manager. When told to leave the store, the man threw all of his items – two Bootleggers and a case of beer – at the manager. The items hit and broke the computer screen of the Mississippi Lottery machine.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.