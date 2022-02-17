Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Brandon Lee. 35, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle, no tag, no insurance.
James Alonzo Rogers, 40, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 931 Auburn church reported that two people were asleep inside a silver vehicle in the parking lot at 5 a.m. on Wednesday. When the couple was still there hours later, they called 911. A deputy made contact with the suspects and told them they couldn't park there.
A County Road 185 Shannon woman said her boyfriend hurt her feelings by accusing her of talking to her ex-husband. He then told her to leave. She told the responding deputy they had worked it out, and she did not want to file a report.
A County Road 1802 Saltillo woman said an unknown blonde female walked in the carport asking for gas. The suspect walked out in the the yard talking to herself and flailing her hand. She told the suspect to leave. The suspect said she didn't know where she was
A contractor reported that someone stole 1,500 feet of copper wire, three cable dispensers and a step ladder from a construction site in the Meadowlands subdivision on County Road 1310 Mooreville.
Two H.M. Richards employees were on break when a former employee "barged into the office wanting to know if he had a job or not." They told the suspect, who walked off the job in August 2021 and never returned, that he would have to go to personnel and re-apply for a job. The suspect created a disturbance before he finally left the Guntown plant.
A City Point Water Association employee said a someone drilled out the lock placed on a County Road 737 Plantersville water meter for nonpayment.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said over the last few days, someone cut two strands of barbed wire from the fence on the back of his property.
A County Road 1704 Tupelo woman told a tenant she was going to evict him. He started arguing with her, but left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 855 Shannon man said his wife was drunk and causing a disturbance. He was not at home but watched on his security camera as she threw his clothes in the yard an broke multiple garden lights. She backed his SUV into the ditch. She was accusing him of being with another woman. She drove off shortly after he got home.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A West Main man reported someone stole the catalytic converter off his 2011 Ford Escape that was left in a parking lot.
A South Veterans Boulevard business said someone cut the chain on the fence at the back of the property and entered an older truck. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
A man said he got into a verbal altercation with an employee at the McDonald's in the Belden truck stop around 8 a.m. After that altercation, an unknown Black male with unkempt hair kicked him in the shin/calf and left.
A Marcy Circle woman said someone slashed the left front tire of her car during the night. She did not know who was responsible, but said about two weeks ago, she spotted a man wearing a red pullover watching her from outside her widow.
A Nelle Street business said someone stole gas from a company van overnight. After a similar incident in the past, they put a locking gas cap on the van. The gas cap was found open and a siphon hose on the ground nearby.
A North Church Street resident reported a homeless woman stole a flower pot base form the backyard.
A South Gloster car lot reported that someone stole the catalytic converters from two pickups parked on the back of the lot.
