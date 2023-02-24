Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Alexander Blackwelder, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, enticement of a child to produce a visual depiction of sexual act.
Corry Hudson, 31, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Calvin McNeal, 43, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, released to Marshall County for aggravated assault, home invasion.
Toni Raquel Owen, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Amanda Sinningson, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Heather Walters, 45, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, grand larceny, petty larceny
Jacob A. Williams, 23, of Fulton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias statutory rape.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 771 Shannon man said someone stole his Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver from the center console of his unlocked Toyota pickup during the night.
A Ripley Road Baldwyn woman said a male acquaintance who used to live with her showed up at her workplace and tried to start an argument. He left the property, then called her phone and threatened to blow her up.
A County Road 1451 Eggville woman said she and her daughter, 23, were having an argument. When the daughter attempted to strike the mother, the mother’s bulldog bit the daughter on the left forearm. The dog was in its crate when deputies arrived. Since it was a family pet, the deputy said he could not pick up the dog. The mother said she was just trying to get help for her daughter.
A Payne Drive Mooreville man said as he got home at 4 p.m., there was a car coming down his driveway. He stopped, got out and walked to confront the female driver. A second female then walked from his house to the car. They said they were looking for a dog and drove away. A neighbor saw the same car at the man’s house earlier in the day.
A County Road 1282 Skyline man said a neighbor parks his green Ford pickup in the road every night. Deputies made contact with the neighbor, who agreed to move his vehicles out of the roadway. The deputies explained that if the truck was found in the road again, it would be towed.
A County Road 197 Tupelo woman said her three granddaughters got into a verbal argument earlier in the day. Two granddaughters left but later returned and a second altercation began. The middle granddaughter, who lives at the residence and remained, said she was punched in the face and had a visibly swollen lip. The two suspects left before deputies arrived.
