Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A deputy responded to a wreck at the intersection of county roads 154 and 397. He found an unoccupied Jeep Grand Cherokee. The vehicle had hit the guardrail of the bridge and came to rest in the ditch. The guardrail was broken in two.
A Highway 6 West store said a female driver drove into a gas pump, hitting the pole.
A County Road 2432 Guntown man said his baby mama's new boyfriend walked down his road around 11 a.m. yelling as he passed the man's house. He filed a report on the suspect the day before for pulling a gun on him while he tried to get his car out of the mud at the suspect's house.
A woman said she hired a man to build a $70,000 fence around her County Road 1543 property. The fence is completed but there is now a disagreement over the final price. She said he has started calling and texting her, threatening to tear down the fence if she doesn't pay him today.
A County Road 300 Shannon woman reported that her county-issued garbage can had either gone missing or had been stolen. She needed a report to get a replacement.
A Cove Lane Mooreville woman said the female in a neighboring apartment returned home to find another woman there with her husband. The females got into an altercation, and the other woman got into her car and left in a hurry. The woman did not know the names of the parties. She wanted it documented in case something else comes of it.
A Ridgeland Drive Mooreville woman said four females pulled into her driveway around 9 p.m. Her mother walked out and told them they needed to leave. A 19-year-old suspect charged the mother. The woman stepped between them and was assaulted and knocked to the ground. When 911 was called, the four women quickly left.
A County Road 1682 Lake Piomingo man said he and his brother got into a verbal altercation. It never got physical, and they were OK.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Silver Dollar Bargains employee said security cameras showed a white male driving a Nissan Titan pull around back around 7:30 p.m., cut the lock off an outside freezer and steal five boxes of steaks, two boxes of crawfish and two boxes of chicken. The merchandise had a combined value of more than $475,
A McCullough Boulevard man said he misplaced his Smith & Wesson handgun. He is not sure when or where he lost it, but wanted to report it.
A Fair Oaks Drive Belden woman said she was supposed to receive a package from JC Penny in December, but it never arrived. She needed a police report to be reimbursed the $139 she was charged.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a couple took a $19.26 jug of motor oil off the shelf, then went to customer service and "returned" the item to get a gift card. When confronted, there was a verbal altercation. The gift card was recovered but the man walked out with a $7 container of motor oil that was not paid for.
A Sullivan Road man said a friend rode a motorcycle to his house. Since it was raining, the friend asked to borrow the man's car to go to the store. The friend never returned the 2010 Toyota Camry.
A woman said her ex-boyfriend threw a brick at her SUV, damaging the driver's door if the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The incident happened near Lockridge Street,
A man said he was driving down McCullough Boulevard around 9 p.m. He slammed on the brakes to avoid a sign and slid into the ditch. The officer noticed the man's eyes were glassy, his speech was slurred and he had trouble maintaining his balance. The man admitted taking 14 different medications throughout the day for different health complications. He was charged with driving under the influence.
An employee at the South Eason Burger King said a young Black male gave the clerk a counterfeit $50 bill to pay for his meal. He was given the food and $48.59 in change and drove away in a dark gray car. The bill said "For Motion Picture Use" on the face. The clerk got the tag number and passed that information on to police.
