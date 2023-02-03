Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
- No felony arrests
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1201 Plantersville woman said someone stole two packages from her carport. She was expecting UPS to make a delivery Monday. A neighbor called her at work around 2:45 p.m. asking her is she was expecting someone in a dark gray sedan at the house. The UPS driver later said he left them on a table, but the packages were gone when the woman got home. She said the packages contained a total of 40 electronic tablets worth a total of $4,800.
A Highway 178 Skyline businessman said a man and woman approached him a couple of weeks ago needing a job. While doing odd jobs, they had access to his storage shed. When he checked the shed, several item were missing, including a 3-ton jack, an air compressor, a battery charger, jumper cables and a nail gun. He has not been able to contact the couple since he discovered the theft.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said a male acquaintance left her house a few days ago and she told him to not come back to her property. The suspect and an unknown female returned around noon. When she told him the he was not welcome, they left, with the female driver spinning her tires in the process.
A County Road 482 Shannon woman said someone using a plural version of her name created a Snap Chat account and contacted a friend. Then she and the friend were in a three-way conversation with the suspect, who said they had proof of something that happened more than a year ago. The suspect wanted to meet them at Marvin’s, or one of their houses. They did not know who the suspect is and were uneasy because the suspect knew information about them.
A Hayes Drive woman let a friend use her car. The friend later called and said the police were about to tow the car, but she knew the suspect was lying. She said she would give the friend until the morning to return the car. The woman was unable to give the deputy any information on the missing vehicle, other than it had a Warren County tag.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
