Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Rachele Cruz, 38, of Guntown, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, simple assault on a law enforcement officer, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, disturbance.
Marnique Brean Sharp, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, shooting into a vehicle.
Morgan Wright, 31, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Style Line furniture said they terminated an employee and he did not leave the property at once. Since the former employee is known to keep a pistol in his car, they requested deputies to show up just in case.
A County Road 600 Shannon man said he is receiving calls from a blocked number. He thinks it is his ex-girlfriend, because she has done it before. He has filed reports against her with the Tupelo Police Department as well. The caller never says anything, just breathes. When he calls her out by name, the person hangs up.
A State Park Road woman said someone stole her Husqvarna riding mower from under her carport. She is in the process of renovating and selling the house, so she is not certain when it was stolen.
A County Road 484 Shannon woman, 25, said her mother has been trespassing on her property. She has told the mother she is not welcome, but the 48-year-old continues to show up uninvited. The woman wanted a report so she could file charges in justice court.
A County Road 931 Saltillo man said his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend has been sending threatening messages via text and social media. The suspect has tried to get the man to meet and fight, and has also threatened to shoot the man.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said she has been borrowing a neighbor's truck for a couple of weeks. A male cousin who lives with her has been allowed at times to drive the truck. Today, she saw the cousin drive off in the 1994 Dodge Ram without permission.
A County Road 1303 Guntown woman saw someone with a flashlight in her yard around 9:15 p.m. and called 911. Before deputies arrived, she discovered a car had wrecked near her driveway. The driver of the wrecked car was picked up by another vehicle and left the scene.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A wrecker company went to a Green Tee Road residence to pick up a car that had been left there for about a month. The driver ran the tag through their system and it showed it had been stolen. The driver contacted police, who confirmed it was reported stolen.
A man said he is renting a car from a friend. He gave the friend a ride to his house in Saltillo. When they arrived, the friend could not find the handgun he said he left under the seat and accused the man of stealing it.
The West Main Kroger reported a woman panhandling outside the store. Police arrived and told the woman she would have to leave. A man approached police and said he was bitten by the woman's dog. The dog and three puppies were collected and carried to the animal shelter to be tested for rabies.
A Barnes Crossing Road man said in December, someone hacked his two credit cards. They were used at both the West Main and North Gloster Walmart locations within a one-hour period to make almost $1,300 in charges. He has contacted his credit card companies and disputed the charges.
A man told police that a white female driving a white Dodge minivan went to the site of a demolished house and stole 50 cinder blocks, wooden wedges, concrete blocks and an unknown quantity of 2x6 wood blocks.
Officers responded to South Eason Boulevard at 6 p.m. for a possibly impaired driver. The man said he had not consumed any alcohol. When questioned further, he admitted he had taken Clonazepam, ecstasy and methamphetamine. He was charged with driving under the influence and possession of paraphernalia.
A Church Street woman said a female began harassing her about two weeks ago. She said the suspect will show up every couple of days and bang on the front door or her windows.
A man said he got a call from the bank wanting him to authorize a check for $4,500 to a female. He said he never wrote the check. He said he hired a moving company to pack up his house in Olive Branch and move to Tupelo. The checkbook must have been stolen then.
A Cliff Gookin business said someone cut through the fence out back during the night and stole the catalytic converter from one of his trucks. The suspect also stole more than $10,000 worth of Milwaukee cordless tools, including 22 drills, 22 batteries, five reciprocating saws, two circular saws, a vacuum, inspection camera, volt meter, and flashlight. They were working to get the video from their security cameras.
A Lawndale Drive man said overnight, someone entered his car and stole an Apple MacBook and a Dell laptop computer, along with some headphones and ear buds.
The owner of a tree cutting business said he hired a homeless man a while back but things have been turning up missing. The suspect has also been taking work vehicles without permission. Today, the suspect stole seven batteries, then drove off in a Ford F250 to cash them in at a recycling center. He said five of the batteries were laying around but two were intentionally removed from working trucks.
A man walked into the police department and said he got a letter from Sheffield Financial saying he owed them more than $10,000 with a payment due at the end of the month. He called the company and said he never applied for a loan with them. They said he needed to file a police report to begin the fraud process.
A patrolman pulled over a car with several cracks in the windshield. The female driver admitted she had already been given a ticket for the cracks. She said she was from Missouri but was in Tupelo to appear in court. When asked if she had anything illegal in the car, she admitted there were some marijuana roaches in the vehicle. When she got out of the car, a bag of marijuana was seen in her coat pocket. In the same pocket was a bag of crystal methamphetamine.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.