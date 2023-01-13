Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Stephanie Belk, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, cyberstalking.
Jovan R. Harris, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, grand larceny, possession of marijuana with intent, no insurance, no seat belt.
Jemiah Oneal Middlebrooks, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, tint violation, improper equipment.
Malik A. Rogers, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, circuit court sentencing order.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 520 Shannon store said two women entered the business around 10:15 a.m. They were in line at the register when an altercation between the two erupted into a physical fight. They fled the store before deputies arrived.
A Dogwood Hills Circle woman said an injured dog came onto her property and was laying in her backyard. While the deputy was taking the report, a neighbor brought the dog’s owner over. The man said he had no way to take the animal to the vet. The neighbor volunteered to carry the dog to the vet to get medical attention.
Tombigbee Fiber started seeing problems with internet along County Road 1310 Mooreville Tuesday morning. Employees discovered someone had cut a 144-count fiber cable with some sort of saw. A witness saw a red Hyundai Elantra near the scene around 6:45 that morning. The car left after about five minutes. The damage is estimated at more than $10,000.
A County Road 811 Saltillo woman said an unknown white female knocked on her door at 2:30 p.m. and asked for a ride into Saltillo. Her husband told the suspect she could not have a ride and she needed to leave. The suspect left on foot, heading toward Tupelo.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton cleaning business reported a female forged the owner's name on two different checks to her mother. The business did not give her permission to write the checks, which totaled nearly $8,000.
A clerk at Browns Grocery on Highway 371 said a man paid for gas. When the clerk told the man he could get his card out of the reader, the man got angry, pushed the cash register off the desk and started to come behind the counter. The clerk pulled out his pocket knife and told the man he was not going to fight him. The suspect turned around and walked out.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
