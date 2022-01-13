Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Cecil Austin, 49, of Water Valley, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals, failure to register as a sex offender,
Jeffery Cayson, 54, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Mandy Dillard Gray, 39, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lekendrick Evans, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony fleeing.
Kenny Sanders, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, false pretense.
Octravous Olmond Shaw, 31, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, attempted grand larceny.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A man said while at work at a County Road 2878 Baldwyn factory, someone stole a Ruger Mark 4 .22-caliber pistol from his unlocked truck. He thinks he knows who took it but was waiting to see the security camera footage.
A County Road 600 Shannon man said someone stole his county-issued garbage can. He needed a police report to get a replacement.
A County Road 1350 Tupelo man said a car ran into and damaged his wrought iron mailbox.
A Drive 1347 Mooreville woman said there is a stray dog on her front porch, and it won't leave.
A State Park Road Mooreville woman said the trailer where she lives is in a civil dispute. The woman who used to live there passed away. Her son is now claiming ownership and has been sending threatening text messages. The son obtained a key to the trailer after taking a vehicle from the property.
A County Road 300 Shannon woman got an email from Blue Frog saying her account was past due. When she called to say she didn't have an account with them, she learned that someone used her name, email, address and phone number to get a $500 loan.
A County Road 1010 Mooreville man said he found a Ford pickup stuck in the mud in one of his pastures. The vehicle was towed out of the pasture.
A County Road 521 Saltillo man said his son, 36, threatened him, saying he would break the man's jaw and later said he was going to kill him. The man lives behind his son and they have been arguing over property issues.
A West Point woman said as she was headed north on Highway 45 from Brewer Road, a female acquaintance was behind her and tried to run her off the road. The suspect then got in front of her and brake-checked her, trying to cause a wreck.
A New Albany man said he was headed north on Highway 45 from Brewer Road when a female acquaintance tried to run him off the road. He said this is an on-going issue, dating back to August 2021.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Rasberry Street man who reported a stolen package the day before called back. He said his neighbor saw someone take the Fed Ex package containing a radiator. The neighbor took the package from the suspect and held it until the man got home that night.
A Cracker Barrel employee said she left her phone on top of the paper towel dispenser in the bathroom. When she went back for it, the iPhone SR was gone.
A man was trying to park outside the Auburn Road Chevron. His foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas. The Ford pickup lunged forward and hit the building, causing minor damage.
Someone broke into a President Avenue home being remodeled and stole a small refrigerator, two space heaters, a sander, a cordless power tool set, a microwave and two motion detectors.
A North Mississippi Medical Center employee parked in the covered garage near the emergency room. When she got ready to leave, there was a hole in the left side of her rear bumper. A coworker said a white Ford F-150 backed into her car.
A woman was traveling north on Briar Ridge Road after 10:15 p.m. when a raccoon walked across the road and she hit it. She stopped and observed damage to the front of her 2021 Hyundai Sonata.
An Englewood Drive woman said someone entered her unlocked car. Papers were strewn around the car and her wallet was stolen. The wallet was later found down the street.
