Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
• Johnny Chandler, 53, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
• Adrian McCoy, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of fentanyl, possession of crack cocaine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Whitewater Lane Saltillo woman said a female black lab showed up at her house. The dog appears to have some sort of stomach issue and whimpers and whines at times like it is in pain. She posted a picture of the dog on social media, but no one has come forward.
A Treeside Drive Mooreville man got a letter from Bank of America saying they had not received his payment of $356 on the business account. He said he has never had an account with Bank of America. When he called the bank, they said an account in his name had run up $9,000 is charges but refused to give him any details. The bank said they would open an investigation.
A Baldwyn woman said her stepson showed up at the Pratts community store where she works and created a disturbance. The 33-year-old man left ruts in the property and interfered with customers as they tried to enter the business. She said the suspect was high on methamphetamine and had been up for days.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton man said the neighbor’s mix breed dog came over Jan. 14 and attacked his 11-year-old cocker spaniel while it was attached to a lead behind the house. The incident was captured on a security camera. This is the second time the dog has attacked the man’s pet. The neighbor has since removed the dog.
A Nettleton man said he bought a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup in Houston, Texas, for $32,000 via a Craigslist ad. When he tried to register the truck in Mississippi, there was a problem because the VIN in the windshield did not match the VIN on the frame. A check revealed the truck was reported stolen out of Houston, Texas.
A Drive 933 Auburn man said he woke to loud music outside. He could hear loud music and screaming coming from a house on County Road 931. He said it had been going on for a couple of hours before he called 911 at 11:30 p.m. Deputies went to the house, and the occupants agreed to turn it down.
