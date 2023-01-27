The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
• Rachel Marie Hayes, 34, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 590 Shannon man said he noticed that his county-issued garbage can was missing. He did not know if it had been stolen or washed away by the storm the night before.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man called 911 around 1 p.m. and said he was in a disturbance with a neighbor. He also said he did not like his neighbors. When asked for details about today’s disturbance, the man said nothing happened, but he wanted law enforcement to know that he didn’t like his neighbors. Deputies explained to the intoxicated man that it was against the law to misuse the Emergency 911 system.
A County Road 2432 Guntown man reported someone stole his red Ford Mustang. By the time deputies arrived, the man said his car had been located on the Natchez Trace Parkway at Highway 363. He said it was being towed, and he no longer needed to file a report.
A County Road 1460 Auburn man said he and his daughter were in the truck at 11:30 p.m. and were trying to leave. His wife did not want them to leave and grabbed the driver’s side mirror and refused to let go. He said she has done this in the past.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
