The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Sammie Lee Crumble, 49, of Walthall, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, sexual battery.
Antonio Robinson, 36, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville man said someone stole a check from his mailbox. Republic Finance called when they noticed the check was deposited electronically using a mobile phone that did not match the one the man had on record with the company.
A Magnolia Vista woman noticed that someone had kicked in the front door of her neighbor's residence. The thief stole a safe from a closet and about $3,500 in jewelry.
A Willsong Village Saltillo man said a UPS driver delivered package to his residence and then started looking around the place, including where he has his trailers and side-by-side. The driver called someone and asked them about-some of the equipment the man has. When the driver noticed the man's security cameras, he got out of the camera's view.
A County Road 54 Shannon man said while he was out of town, he left two people in charge of watching his horses. When he returned three days later, two horses were missing shoes and four horses had their tails cut off. His neighbors saw an SUV and a pickup at the property around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Jan. 26.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.