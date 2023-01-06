Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
• Damien K. Carr, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
• Cason Allen Hall, 24, of Guntown, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
• Jesse D. McAnally, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
• Benford Richardson, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony possession of marijuana, possession of crack cocaine, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Blue Springs man wanted a deputy to go with him to an ex-friend’s County Road 397 Guntown residence to retrieve his phone. He said he let the suspect borrow the phone when they were still friends. He now wants the phone back, but the suspect refuses to return it. The deputy explained that since the man let him borrow the phone, it was a civil matter and needed to be handled through justice court.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman said someone hit her county-issued garbage can overnight. Her husband found the damaged can down the road. She needed a report to have it replaced.
A Highway 178 Mooreville was going to shoot his revolver but could not locate the gun. He said he might have left the house unlocked, allowing someone to steal it. He checked the house, and nothing else appeared to be missing.
A Herdtown Road man went out this morning and found four abandoned puppies next to his garage. He took them to his mother’s house to feed them. He called back that afternoon to say he found homes for all four puppies.
A County Road 373 Shannon man said there was a male suspect standing in the road outside his house yelling that he was going to beat up the man and threatened to do him bodily harm. The suspect has a history of harassing and threatening the man. Nettleton police stopped the suspect later and held him for deputies, who arrested the suspect on outstanding charges.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman saw a white truck stopped on the side of the road with someone walking around the ditch with a flashlight around 12:45 a.m. She called back around 2:15 a.m. to say another white truck was parked at the church across the road. Deputies responded again and found Mooreville-Richmond Water Department employees searching for a water leak.
A County Road 503 Guntown man said his dogs started barking just before 4 a.m., waking him. He then heard an unknown voice say, “Be quiet.” He got out of bed and heard a knock at the front door. He looked out the door and saw what he thought was the reflection of a vehicle, so he called 911. Deputies responded, checked the property and found no one.
