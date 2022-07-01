Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Jamey Finn, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felonious child abuse.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A man is trying to sell a County Road 885 Saltillo house. A neighbor called and said the garage door was cracked. The man went to check on the property and discovered a through the wall air conditioner was missing.
A County Road 154 Shannon man said his wife was in a custody battle with her ex. When the ex didn’t show up for court, he lost the case. Ever since, he has been texting the man’s wife from multiple numbers. He said this has been going on for more than a year.
A County Road 506 Shannon store clerk said a man was outside the store around 12:45 p.m. talking to himself “really loud.” He comes by daily but was being more loud today. The man left when deputies arrived.
A man said in April 2021 he was living with his brother at a County Road 814 Verona house. He filed for unemployment at the time but never got a check because his brother got the mail first. He recently learned that someone filed taxes in his name and received the money.
A County Road 47 Tupelo woman said a man said he was going to kill everyone in the house. She did not see a gun but believed he had one. Everyone, except the suspect, went outside to wait for deputies to arrive. The 32-year-old suspect’s mother said he was mad at her male friend, but did not offer specifics.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A patrolman spotted a man pushing a shopping cart “full of items” along South Gloster Street at Daybrite Drive after 3:30 a.m. The 30-year-old man told the officer he was collecting scrap metal. When the officer attempted to frisk the man, he took off running but was caught about a block away. Officers found a dozen “Motion Picture Use Only” $100 bills on the man. He was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
A man said as he pulled into a South Gloster Street medical clinic, a woman in a Chevy Equinox did not like his driving and blew her horn at him. After leaving the building, he noticed his vehicle had been keyed, possibly by the woman. Police found the Equinox driver inside the clinic. She said she did have her keys in her hand when she walked by the man’s vehicle but did not realize she had scratched his vehicle.
A guest at an East Main Street hotel said someone entered his room over the weekend and stole his handgun and vitamins. He only noticed the missing items after he left. He called the hotel, who sent the maid back to the room. The management said the vitamins were found on the table in the room but the gun was not there. The man is positive there was nothing on the table when he left.
A woman said while driving down Interstate 22 between Auburn Road and Veterans Boulevard, something fell off an 18-wheeler hauling a bulldozer, the projectile broke the rear passenger window of her vehicle.
A man said someone entered his unlocked vehicle parked at a McCullough Boulevard apartment complex and stole a Canik pistol from under the center console.
A Hancock Street woman said she and her boyfriend got into an argument at her place. She told him to get his things and leave, but he refused. When police arrived, he left but did not take his things or leave his key. Since his name is not on the lease, she is going to change the locks. She said she will pack up his stuff and leave it outside, so he can retrieve it without coming inside.
A Coolidge Street man received notification that his two baseball cap had been delivered and left in his mailbox. When he got home, the hats worth $85 were not there.
The manager of Walls said a female concealed numerous clothing items in her purse and tried to leave without paying. They also found a pair of stolen sunglasses under her purse. The stole merchandise was worth $469.76.
