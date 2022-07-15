Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Derrick Armstrong, 38, of Calhoun City, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Derrick Cook, 42, of Taylor, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine, Mississippi Department of Corrections parole violation.
Greg Eid Jr., 30, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, Mississippi Department of Correction probation violation.
Matthew Fowler, 34, of Guntown, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, Mississippi Department of Correction probation violation.
Leopoldo Gomez, 37, of Los Angeles, California, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Katrina Hickman, 19, of Blue Springs, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine, trespassing, disorderly conduct, no insurance, possession of paraphernalia, domestic violence.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 778 Verona woman heard a loud noise outside just before 9 a.m. She walked outside and saw her camper laying on its side. A gray Chevy SUV had hit the camper. It also ran over the neighbor’s mailbox before fleeing, heading east.
A Virginia trucking company leased a 2017 Peterbilt truck to a County Road 683 Guntown trucking company. The driver of the truck was supposed to be in Atlanta on Monday to drop off the truck. They called and the driver said he was 20 minutes away, but never showed. They called the Guntown company several times but got no reply. The GPS on the truck pinged in Guntown. A deputy drove to the address and found neither the truck nor signs of the trucking company.
A County Road 1534 Tupelo man said someone removed the fuel line and damaged his Murray lawnmower in an apparent attempt to steal gas. He said an acquaintance has stolen from him in the past and could be responsible.
A Hutch Hill Lane Saltillo man said as he was headed to work, he noticed a pistol on the side of County Road 885. He picked up the Taurus 9mm and carried it to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman, 38, said her ex-husband, 39, showed up uninvited and began trimming the yard. He then put pork chops on the grill. She has a permanent restraining order against him through chancery court. She said this is a continuing problem. He just shows up at her residence and texts her all the time.
A County Road 1201 Nettleton woman said when she got out of her car, a neighbor yelled at her from his front porch. This is an ongoing problem because he “is always bothering” them.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A North Gloster Street man said a male acquaintance has been harassing him by phone. The suspect is accusing the man of threatening to kill the suspect and running him off the road. He said he got a call from an unknown number, and it was the suspect and the man’s ex-girlfriend saying they hoped this sent him to prison. The man said the suspect is spreading lies and he wants it to stop.
The South Gloster Walmart reported a man who had been banned from the business was trespassing around 10:30 a.m. Police arrived and told the man he needed to leave.
A Woodlawn man said someone entered his possibly unlocked Jeep Grand Cherokee during the night. He found his wallet on the driver’s seat. There was nothing of value in the wallet, which is why he left it in the driver’s door pocket. When he checked further, someone had gone through the center console and stole his 9mm pistol and two magazines. The thief also took his credit card holder and $80 cash
A Belk employee watched a woman attempt to steal two pairs of shorts, a children’s outfit and a bottle of Clinique make-up remover. She was detained for police and cited for shoplifting.
A Belk employee watched a man attempt to steal a $128 bottle of cologne. He was detained for police and cited for shoplifting.
A woman said she was inside a North Gloster beauty supply business when a female approached. She said the suspect has been in several altercations with the woman’s sister. When the suspect realized who she was, the suspect punched the woman in the face and then left the store.
A Gameday Haircuts employee said a customer left a holstered and loaded Smith & Wesson five-shot revolver in the bathroom. The .38-caliber handgun, which had not been reported stolen or missing, was turned over to Tupelo police.
Witnesses pointed out the suspect to officers arriving at a West Franklin Street altercation around 3 p.m. The suspect was walking away with his fists balled up and initially refused several commands by police to stop. He was arrested for disorderly conduct. The female victim of the original call said she and her boyfriend were arguing over a cell phone. She admitted there was some shoving involved but it never escalated to blows.
A Salvation Army female employee went to an individual to talk about cleaning for room inspection. The conversation turned into an argument, and she walked away. The man jumped her, knocking her to the ground and then punching her about 10 times with a closed fist. There was a cut on her left elbow and blood coming from a wound on the back of her head. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
A woman said she was walking up North Green Street after 7:30 p.m. when a male acquaintance approached and began harassing her. He asked her several times to have sex with him. When she refused him, he pushed her to the ground, slapped her in the face with an open hand and punched her several times. When he left, he stole her Motorola cell phone.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.