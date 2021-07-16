Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Jasper Copeland, 33, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of simple assault on a police officer.
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Presley Drive man said he advertised a burial plot at Lee Memorial mausoleum for sale for $8,500. He received a check in the mail for $11,400 from a man and later a text from the man to send the difference to a woman in South Carolina. He called the bank that check was drawn on and found out it was fraudulent. He did not transfer any money and was not out any money as part of the scam.
A Young Avenue Nettleton woman said someone took her iPhone charger and tablet charger from her car. The screen on her tablet was damaged. There were scratches on the car under the fuel door and the gas cap was gone. She said the trunk would not close and the convertible top is not functioning properly. She said there is also an unusual odor inside the car.
A Mitchell Road man said a female acquaintance came to his apartment at 1:30 a.m. causing a disturbance. She was beating on the door and cursing. He did not let her inside.
A Laney Road Verona industry supervisor said they had to terminate an employee. The suspect started yelling and cursing, saying he would come back and beat up the supervisor.
A County Road 1400 Mooreville man lost his unemployment debit card and called the state for a replacement. When it did not arrive, he went to the unemployment office and learned the replacement card had been sent to an address in Richton. His home address, email and PIN were also changed.
A County Road 1650 Eggville woman came home and discovered someone had tried to kick open the front door. The door facing was damaged but they did not get inside so nothing was stolen.
A County Road 203 Plantersville man said his father-in-law called harassing him about an income tax check for his soon to be ex-wife that was to be mailed to his address. He said he does not have the check and felt like he was being threatened.
A man kept his 5x8-foot utility trailer at a friend’s County Road 462 Nettleton house. The friend saw a male hook the trailer to a navy blue Chevy pickup and drive away.
A Rayburn Foods supervisor said as they escorted a recently fired employee out of the gate, the former employee said, “Wait right there until I get back.” The former employee got a shotgun from his vehicle and stood outside the gate.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo woman said her 25-year-old son was drunk and causing a disturbance around 10 p.m. When deputies arrived, the son agreed to go to bed.
Tupelo Police Department
A Garfield Street apartment manager said she evicted a woman recently. The suspect has been seen trespassing on the property around her old apartment.
A man purchased $2,2000 worth of dog food from Scruggs Farm, Lawn and Garden. Employees loaded a U-Haul trailer around 7:45 p.m. The man returned at 9 a.m. the following day to purchase $3,400 more of the same dog food. The transaction was flagged because the debit card was from Hawaii. The man's driver's license was from Georgia. The man then drove away without the second order of dog food.
A woman said she was headed west on South Eason Boulevard and was stopped at the traffic light at South Green Street. After the light turned green, she was waiting for cross traffic to clear when she was rear ended by a silver Infinity.
The service manager at Barnes Crossing Volkswagen said a woman who has repeatedly visited the dealership and even filled out a credit application scheduled her car for an oil change. When the work was completed, she got in her car and drove away without paying for the $79.29 service.
A woman was at the Tupelo Aquatic Center when her 2011 Toyota Camry was damaged. She believes the landscaping crew hit a rock that cracked her windshield.
A woman was leaving a Brunson Drive business when something rolled under her car. She backed up and put the car in park. When she got out to pick up the item, the car started moving forward and rolled into a ditch, damaging the front bumper and undercarriage. The woman and her passenger said the car did the same thing that morning at a gas station, rolling forward while in park.
A man said he found a set of keys on a picnic table at the Elvis Presley Birthplace. He turned them over to police.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.