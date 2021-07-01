Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man said he saw a man walk out of the woods across the road before 7 a.m. and get into a broken down car across the road. The suspect told the responding deputy that he had permission to be on the property. He left on foot.
A Carol Road Saltillo woman wanted a deputy to escort her home to collect her things since her husband would not allow her in the house. She said they are in the process of divorcing.
A man called 911 about a burglary in progress at a CDF Boulevard Verona building. He said someone in a white truck was taking wire from the building. He drove his truck across the street to block the gate to the building. As he did, the other truck fled the scene, hitting the passenger side of his truck. He said there was a man and a woman in the truck.
A Mitchell Road man said the apartment maintenance man went into his apartment while he was away to replace a fire extinguisher. He found the extinguisher on the kitchen table when he returned. When he checked in his bedroom, he discovered $10,000 was missing from his hiding place. When he went to the apartment officer to complain, the maintenance man threatened him by pointing his hand like a gun at the man. The apartment manager said they sent out notice that employees would be going into apartments checking fire extinguishers Monday. She said the man was trying to blame employees for the alleged theft.
An APAC employee was directing traffic around a construction site on Highway 6 at County Road 520 south of Plantersville around 10 a.m. As a woman in a Nissan Altima attempted to turn around in the road, a dark-colored SUV pulled up and the drivers began arguing. The woman got out of her car and started yelling at the SUV driver. The worker overheard the woman say the SUV pulled a gun on her. The woman then got back in her car and both vehicles left.
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman got notification that a package containing a check and $250 worth of jewelry had been delivered to her mailbox. When she checked the next day, the package was not there and all the mailboxes for the other apartments were open and empty.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman said she noticed her dog run to the wood line around 4:45 p.m. She then noticed a woman wearing a baseball cap run into the woods. She said she has had previous troubles with a female neighbor.
A 31-year-old woman went to the Auburn Road dollar General to get groceries and a cell phone for her daughter. She said a female employee who was assisting her got mad at her and started screaming at her from another aisle. When she tried to return the wrong cell phone she had purchased, she said the employee came out from behind the counter and shoved a shopping cart into her. She said the employee then swung at her with a closed fist, knocking her into a shelf and then jumped on her.
A Bluegill Lane Guntown woman said she has been leasing a house from a man since the first of May. She was taking a shower around 9 p.m. when the man’s wife came in and told her to leave the house. She said this is an ongoing issue.
A Pontotoc woman said she was riding in a car with a friend after visiting his parents. They got into a verbal altercation and he began to hit or poke her in the side of the face while arguing.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since June 30.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.