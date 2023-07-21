The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Candy L. Falls, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for possession of methamphetamine.
Sharica Shawntay Seay, 33, of Shannon, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Christopher K. Simmons, 51, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Midrecus D. Stevens, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana.
Phillip D. Thrasher, 63, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a Schedule II drug, no insurance, expired tag.
Nicholas Cortez Whiteside, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1255, Baldwyn, woman was walking her dog and a stray dog followed her home. She called 911 and requested someone come pick up the dog. A deputy responded and told her the county does not have a stray animal ordinance.
A County Road 1792, Saltillo, couple, 76 and 77, said someone had used their information to buy $1,900 worth of clothes from Buckle. Someone had used their information to open a bank account and charge more than $5,500. A separate account had also been opened the in the wife’s name at Community Bank. They feel their son is responsible, because he is the only one who gets their mail.
A Drive 980, Tupelo, woman found a pit mix puppy while driving along Cliff Gookin Boulevard. She took the puppy to the animal shelter, but they refused to take the animal because they are overcapacity. She took the dog home and called 911. A deputy explained that the county has no stray ordinance and suggested she call a rescue group for assistance.
A County Road 1060, Tupelo, man lives with his brother and his brother-in-law. For the last three months, someone has been going through his mail in the mailbox. He has prescription medication for mental illness mailed to him every month. He refused to say what the medication was but said someone has been stealing it. He thinks it might be the neighbors but doesn’t know their names.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
