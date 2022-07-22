Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Kevin T. Clark, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Violation of probation.
Henry Lee Harris, 69, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, driving under the influence – third offense.
Kimberly Marie Humphres, 46, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Joshua Ryan Minchey, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Laterence Randle, 35, of Prairie, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Julian Jamal Taylor, 48, of Tupelo. was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A MTD employee was fired after he failed a drug test. The man refused to leave, “started mouthing off” and caused a disturbance. He left when 911 was called.
A County Road 41 Tupelo man said a male acquaintance took a 2004 Lincoln Navigator from his car lot without permission. The SUV was later found burned to the ground in Itawamba County.
A man said his daughter’s dog bit a neighbor last night. Her boyfriend told her that she now had to have the dog registered as a dangerous dog. The deputy explained the county ordinances that pertain to dogs so he could relay the information to his daughter.
A State Park Road Tupelo man said someone has been dumping numerous bags of garbage on part of his property. He looked through the garbage and found mail addressed to his neighbor across the street.
A Mantachie man said his brother has been missing for two weeks. He said they got into an argument and he dropped him off at a County Road 1349 Mooreville house around 10 p.m. The brother said he would be back in 15 minutes. When he had not come back after 45 minutes, the man left. He said his brother has been known to “go quiet” for a week or so at a time.
A Tupelo contractor is building a County Road 1445 Mooreville house. Everything was fine when he left Monday. When he returned Wednesday, he discovered someone had stolen the copper wires from the exposed walls. He said the copper was worth about $200 but it will cost about $1,000 to repair the damage and rewire the house.
A man said he was driving home along County Road 1205 near Nettleton when he came up on a Jeep Wrangler driving slowly. When he passed the Jeep, the other driver tried to run him off the road, then followed him to his Rhudy Drive home. The couple in the Jeep got out and started a verbal altercation with the man. He did not know the suspects or recognize their vehicle. The suspects eventually left the area.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man said while he was out of town, his 54-year-old son entered his house without permission. The son is not allowed in the house at any time and does not have a key. The man said he could see on his security cameras that the son was sitting on the couch smoking a meth pipe. Deputies arrived at the house to find the windows and doors locked and a television on inside. No one came to the door when deputies knocked.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
The South Gloster Walmart filed a report two days ago about a man tearing apart the cardboard bales behind the store. He returned early this morning and tore up more bales.
An officer tried to pull over a Nissan Maxima with no tag light around 3 a.m. in the area of Kincannon Street and Joyner Avenue. The driver did not yield to the blue lights or siren, but continued on at 30 mph. The driver eventually stopped on Lumpkin Avenue near Mitts Drive. The driver told the officer he knew the officer was trying to pull him over, but he was just trying to get home on East Bristow. He was charged with eluding, driving with a suspended license and improper equipment.
A woman saw a mule for sale on Facebook Marketplace for $3,000. She contacted the seller and paid a $300 deposit through Venmo to hold the animal. They agreed to meet at an address on Elvis Presley Drive. When she went there, no one knew anything about the mule. When she contacted the seller again, the suspect made excuses that she was at a funeral and stuck in Meridian with no gas. She called Venmo about a refund. They said she needed a police report before they could look into the situation.
A West Barnes Street woman said when she got hone from work Tuesday evening, she noticed someone had stolen all the meat products from her fridge. She said the front door of the house was left unlocked when she went to work. After the theft, she went to the grocery store and bought more meat. When she got home Wednesday evening, she noticed that all the meat had again been stolen. The woman said about $160 worth of meat was stolen. She said they left the door unlocked because they were expecting someone to do maintenance inside the house.
