Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Quincy Bailey, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Lekendrick Bell, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, false ID.
Genniose Bogan, 22, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony warrant.
William Davis, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Austin Ellis, 23, of Fulton, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, possession of methamphetamine.
Brandon Hernandez, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
James Farrentino Shumpert, 47, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, false pretense, running a stop sign, driving with a suspended license.
Robert Thompson, 34, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Gerald Topps, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a weapon by a felon.
Cheryl Whitt, 42, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, child endangerment.
Lee County
Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
A man reported someone stole four sheets of oriented strand board (OSB) worth $200 from his County Road 1369 Baldwyn house under construction. A neighbor’s security camera showed a white couple at the house around 1:30 a.m.
A woman said she left her 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser at a friend’s vacant County Road 885 Saltillo house about eight months ago. She recently learned the car that didn’t run and had two flats was stolen.
A County Road 521 Saltillo woman said her neighbors have not been seen for a month. Their grass is overgrown and the car hasn’t moved. A deputy could not get anyone to come to the door. The grass was very high and there was a stack of mail on the bench by the front door.
A County Road 931 Saltillo man was driving his Gator down the road when a black dog ran out, jumped into the back of the side by side and started fighting his dog. The dog was aggressive toward him and his three kids, but did not bite them. Two neighbors came outside and started yelling at him as if he had done something wrong.
A Hayes Drive Tupelo woman said her uncle, 46, and cousin, 32, got into a physical altercation outside. A third man, 57, jumped in trying to help the uncle. During the fight, the woman’s 2013 GMC Terrain suffered a large dent in the right front quarter panel.
A woman said she was supposed to meet a male acquaintance at the Auburn Road Dollar General. He instead texted her that he left her car at the Auburn Grocery with the window broken out and the keys in it. The woman asked a deputy for a ride to the store about 3 miles away. The deputy said it was against department policy and left.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since July 21.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.