The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Amber L. Brazil, 42, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, capias two counts of sale of a controlled substance.
Sanijia Foy, 19, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, armed robbery, armed carjacking.
Notorious Deandre Deshaw Kennedy, 27, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, two counts of speeding, simple assault, two counts of suspended driver's license, leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of possession of marijuana, three counts of no insurance, three counts of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, two counts of no seat belt, two counts of tint violation.
Jason L. Miller, 48, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for possession of cocaine.
Alisa R. Reese, 47, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia.
Austin C. Swinney, 30, of Guntown, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, felony possession of marijuana enhanced with firearm, possession of methamphetamine enhanced with firearm, trafficking a controlled substance enhanced by firearm, child abuse – endangerment, disorderly conduct.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1463, Nettleton, woman ordered an item online and got notification that the package was delivered. She never saw the package. The company needed a police report before they would replace the merchandise.
A County Road 1451, Eggville, woman said a neighbor was doing some kind of work using heavy machinery at a late hour. She called 911 just before 11 p.m. because the noise was preventing her from sleeping. The deputy told the woman there were no noise ordinance in the county.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
