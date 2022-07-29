The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Robert Lee Hawkins, 43, of Vardaman, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Perry Hood, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Caleb Hopkins, 30, of Amory, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a controlled substance.
Clayton Newcomb, 19, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Colby Presley, 20, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II.
Robert David Webb, 45, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a Schedule II drug, enhanced by a firearm.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 199 Tupelo woman believes a male acquaintance is putting bugs in her house, her shampoo and her lotion. She said the 56-year-old suspect was causing a disturbance and left when he called 911.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman said someone entered her unlocked shed recently and stole a fishing pole, two tackle boxes, a step ladder and a 100-foot extension cord.
A County Road 1766 Tupelo woman said her neighbor has been pushing fallen trees over onto her property and his sewer line drains onto her land as well. She had the property line surveyed and installed a fence post on the line. She said he removed the post. After the deputy left, she confronted the neighbor, who got mad and threatened to get a gun. Deputies returned and arrested the neighbor for disorderly conduct.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since July 27.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
