Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
John Collier, 34, of Nettleton was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, hindering prosecution, accessory after the fact.
Taquan Arnez Garth, 18, of Guntown, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, three counts of capital murder.
Brad King, 54, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, murder.
Clay Mask, 36, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, false pretense.
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A Highway 178 Skyline woman noticed two charges on her bank account that she didn’t make • one to Go Fund Me for $300 and another to Straight Talk Wireless for $59.71. She didn’t know who might have made the fraudulent charges.
A County Road 1353 Mooreville woman heard a commotion and saw a boxer and a pit bull attacking her dog on her porch. When she came out, the dogs ran back to a trailer across the road.
A County Road 373 Shannon woman said a Bubba Strait messaged her on Facebook, asking for her bank account information.
A County Road 1563 Mooreville woman asked her husband to leave the house and he refused.
A County Road 1119 Saltillo woman said several males were across the road with a backhoe removing gravel. The homeowner is out of town and she hasn’t been able to contact him.
A Creek Road man said he gave an unknown couple a ride to the Chesterville Road Dollar General after 6 p.m. He stayed in the car while they went inside. They came out with a small kiddie pool they were trying to put in the car. When he realized they were trying to steal the pool, he drove off and left them. He then called 911.
A County Road 325 Tupelo woman said a male came to her house and said he ought to slap the (expletive) out of her. Apparently, someone told the man’s wife that the man was trying to sleep with the woman.
A Lakeridge Drive Saltillo woman said she heard a loud bang around 7:30 p.m. She looked and found a large dent in her garage door, which is now inoperable. She said there were some boys across the street throwing a baseball. They left in a white SUV.
A Mountain Leader Trail man said he took some medicine and while he was asleep, a female acquaintance and an unknown couple took his car without permission. When the suspect brought the car back, she told the deputy she asked if she could borrow the car to go to Walmart. She said the man woke up and said she could.
A County Road 325 Palmetto woman has been having an ongoing issue with her female neighbor across the road. She said the suspect posted a message on her Facebook page saying she was going to have to call the morgue to collect her body from the road.
Tupelo Police Department
A Wilson Street woman said her boyfriend wanted to have sex around 5:30 a.m. When she refused, he got mad and started yelling and breaking things. He damaged a fan, dresser drawer and the bathroom mirror. Her parents arrived and told him to leave. He has since harassed the family with calls and texts.
An Agnew Circle man said overnight, someone let the air out of two of the tires on his car.
A Honey Locust Drive man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked truck and stole his Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver.
A woman said while she was working at a North Gloster restaurant, someone damaged her car in the parking lot. The back glass was shattered.
A Joyner Street woman called police to report her iPhone X Max either lost or stolen. She said the last time she saw it was inside her house, but wanted to file a report in case it was stolen. Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.