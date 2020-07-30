The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1057 woman said her brother has been living with her for the last few months. The woman said her brother had threatened her, and her husband made him leave their home. The next day, the brother came back, and the sister asked him to leave. A deputy arrived and saw the brother lying on the side of the road. Medics were called but there was no reason for the brother to receive medical attention. The sister said she was okay with her brother coming back to their home, as long as he stays calm.
A County Road 1390 Mooreville man stepped outside of his home to smoke, when he saw a white male wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans run away from his home, get onto a four-wheeler and leave. The man said his car doors were unlocked and a drill and wet saw had been removed from the car. The man said several items of his had been placed near the road, including his drill and wet saw, but the items never left his property.
A person showed up at the Lee County dirt pit and discovered one of the county excavator's rear camera, windshield, front lights, machine lever and side window door damaged. A deputy showed up to investigate the crime and reported that the suspect who damaged the machine used some sort of a hard object to bust out the windows.
A County Road 331 woman said a man tried to run her off the road on County Road 231. The woman said they have had problems with the man in the past. The woman said she saw the same man at the store and he was causing problems.
Tupelo Police Department
Officers were called to Motel 8 at 3898 McCullough Blvd for a report of a stolen vehicle. The officer arrived and found a man with a cut on his forehead. The man said that he met a person at the motel around midnight, and the man asked to use his 2002 Chevy Tahoe truck to take his girlfriend to Shannon. The man agreed to allow him to use his vehicle. The man has not returned his vehicle and has no contact information for him.
Officers were called to the Best Western at 3158 North Gloster Street in reference to a vehicle being damaged. A man said his ex-girlfriend keyed his vehicle in multiple places. The man said he has been staying at the Best Western, where his vehicle was parked.
A Goodlett Street man told officers that he received an email stating he applied for unemployment benefits from the State of Mississippi. The man said he had not applied for any benefits and believes someone is using his information to apply for benefits.
Officers were called to the Tupelo City Hall in regards to an auto burglary. The victim said his 2015 Toyota Camry was burglarized and left unsecured during the incident. The only property missing was a post office box key.
A hotel employee was cleaning a room when she found a 9mm handgun and $595 in cash in the room. Officers ran the serial number on the gun and it came back stolen out of Union County.
A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend had been using her account information and PIN to withdraw money from her unemployment card. The woman said the ex-boyfriend had taken a total of $3,000 from her.
A woman said on July 25, someone had broken into her 1997 Ford F-150. She said the suspects stole $75 and a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses.
Officers responded to Newk's restaurant on Gloster Street in reference to a hit and run. A woman said her vehicle was parked on the south side of the parking lot and when she returned, she noticed her car had been hit by another car.
Officers were called to Highway 45 south near East Main Street in regards to a Black female standing fully exposed on the hood of truck. Officers asked the woman cloth herself and she became irate. The woman was arrested for disorderly conduct.
A Domino's delivery driver said an unknown Black male subject threatened him. The worker said that he pulled into the parking lot of some apartments but was blocked by a white Dodge Durango attempting to adjust into a parking spot. When the Domino's worker got out of the car, the driver of the Dodge Durango started yelling at him and calling him names. The worker said the person walked over to him and said "you gone die tonight." The worker said the person had a pistol on the right side of his waist but never pulled it out on him.
A woman said she was shopping at the Walmart on West Main Street, when she noticed her black Chanel wallet had been stolen. The woman said about $630 in cash and other personal items were inside her wallet.
Management at the Hilton on East Main Street contacted police in regards to a person causing a disturbance with guests in the lobby. Management said they wanted the man removed from the property. Police told the man to leave the property, but he refused and walked to the parking lot harassing guests again. The man was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail and booked on disorderly conduct.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.