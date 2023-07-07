The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Blake D. Alward, 30, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for removing property subject to a lien from county or state.
Billy M. Brown. 54, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Nettleton Police Department, capias for possession of a controlled substance, violation of probation.
John Dancer, 29, of Caledonia, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug possession of paraphernalia, open container, expired tag.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1553, Baldwyn, woman said she started getting calls about three weeks ago from people she didn't know who claimed she had called them first. Some of the people seem to be very angry, which is scaring the woman. About the same time the calls started, she changed her phone to Tombigbee Fiber but kept her old number.
A County Road 47, Tupelo, woman came home one evening and found a bicycle in her yard. She did not know who it belonged to or who left it. Her daughter moved it to the side of the house. She wanted to report the incident in case the bike was stolen.
A Sequoia Lane, Tupelo, woman was driving home and found what appeared to be counterfeit money near Tulip Creek. The money felt heavy, so she decided to call 911. A deputy responded and noticed it said “Copy Money” in large letters across the face of the bill. He advised the woman to throw the bill away.
