Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Areginal Allen, 54, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kenneth Curtis Hill, 57, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Darrius Pack, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, accessory to burglary of a building.
Edgread Eugan Tallie, 41, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Saltillo woman is renting a County Road 683 Saltillo house to her nephew, 35. She got Lee County Justice Court to issue a seven-day eviction notice on June 28. A week later, he still has not moved out.
An Ohio man said he was receiving harassing phone calls from somewhere in Lee County. He said a male has been leaving vulgar voicemails for several months.
A Highway 178 Mooreville man said a couple pulled up to his residence around 2 p.m. and asked him if he had any pain pills for sale. He did not know the couple and told them to leave, which they did.
A Courtland Drive Saltillo man said someone used his information to open a checking and savings account through Chime. He was not out any money and Chime refused to tell him the exact date when the account was opened.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man said someone stole his county-issued garbage can. He saw it yesterday, but it was gone when he went to put trash in it today.
A Mitchell Road woman said a female acquaintance texted her, saying she was going to “pull up and fight.” A short time later, the suspect was banging on the woman’s apartment door. During the process the suspect broke two wooden signs — one said “Home Sweet Home” and the other said “Welcome.” The woman refused to open the door.
A County Road 599 Saltillo man said he has been receiving unwanted calls and texts from a male acquaintance. He has told the suspect not to contact him, but he continues.
A Dogwood Hills Circle woman went to a neighbor’s house. As she was walking down the drive to go home, the neighbor’s dog ran up behind her and bit her on the left leg. The bite did not break the skin.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since July 5.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.